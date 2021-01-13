Couche-Tard faces tough fight in US$20-billion bid for French grocer Carrefour, its largest deal ever

Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is facing an uphill battle with its brazen play for French grocer Carrefour SA after drawing fire from the French government and raising questions about its strategy among surprised investors.
Shares of Couche-Tard, owner of the Circle K chain, fell 10 per cent Wednesday after the Laval, Que.-based company said it sent a non-binding offer letter to Carrefour for a friendly combination at a price of €20 per Carrefour share. That price values Carrefour, whose stock price has been depressed compared with its peers, at about US$20-billion on an equity basis and marks a premium of about 29 per cent to Carrefour’s closing price Tuesday.
The deal, if consummated, would be Couche-Tard’s largest takeover and one of the largest made by any Canadian company. Couche-Tard’s move has taken the market by surprise, not only because its recent acquisition efforts were concentrated in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region but also because buying a grocer is a sharp turn in strategy for the company. Barely four months ago, chief executive Brian Hannasch told analysts on a conference call that making acquisitions in Europe was “not a priority” as it hunted for its next leg of expansion.
Paris-based grocery giant Carrefour’s business operations
Terms of the potential transaction are under discussion and remain subject to diligence but payment is currently expected to be mostly in cash, Couche-Tard said. The additional information follows confirmation by both companies late Tuesday that they were in early-stage talks.
“If this deal were to be completed it would be a truly mega-event in the world of food and convenience retailing,” Clive Black, head of research at British-based Shore Capital, said in a note.
But it also raised immediate questions about how receptive France’s government will be to the takeover of Carrefour, the country’s largest private-sector employer, at a time when jobs are a sensitive subject. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has already said he is not in favour of such a takeover, citing “French food sovereignty” as a key issue.
Carrefour shares trade at a discount to its European competitors and its weak share price has likely increased the appeal of a company that Couche-Tard might not have touched even five years ago. Couche-Tard chairman and founder Alain Bouchard will try to rally support for a sale from Carrefour’s long-suffering shareholders, including French billionaire Bernard Arnault, Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz and France’s Moulins family.
The family of Mr. Arnault, founder of luxury good empire LVMH, owns 5.6 per cent of Carrefour stock and has been invested since 2007, when it bought into Carrefour with U.S. private equity group Colony Capital. At the time, the partners called their investment “strategic, industrial and long-term.” Since then, Carrefour’s stock price stock has fallen from €55 to €15.47 before the talks were confirmed as its chief executive tries to execute a turnaround.
Purely on a financial basis, Couche-Tard appears to be seizing on an opportunity to boost its profits cheaply – at least relatively speaking. Because of Carrefour’s woes, the company’s stock price has continued to fall for the past five years. Couche-Tard, meanwhile, has seen big market gains, and it trades at a higher multiple to its earnings.
As of Tuesday’s market close, before any merger talks were confirmed, Couche-Tard’s enterprise value amounted to 9.4 times its estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to analysts at RBC Dominion Securities. Carrefour’s equivalent multiple is roughly seven times EBITDA after factoring in the 29-per-cent premium Couche-Tard has said it is considering paying.
In mergers and acquisitions, this gap can be a can be a major source of accretion, which is the technical term for earnings per share growth. In simple terms, the higher multiple means Couche-Tard can pay 75 cents to get one dollar in return – although the exact gain depends on variables such as the amount of equity issued to help fund the deal.
Mr. Bouchard has transformed Couche-Tard from a regional player into a global titan through shrewd acquisitions and organic growth, and he and other senior executives are known for money-saving measures such as visiting the stores of potential acquisition targets themselves to weigh their strengths and weaknesses instead of farming out that analysis work. Today, the company is among the world’s biggest convenience store players in an industry still full of small chains and mom-and-pop outlets, with assets including Statoil’s former retail operations in Europe.
So far, however, Mr. Bouchard has focused almost exclusively on buying convenience stores and gas stations. Adding a grocery operator of this size would take the company into largely uncharted territory, even if both businesses sell food, and see it balloon to a retailing colossus with 26,800 stores of different sizes and annual revenue of US$141-billion.
“We question why Couche-Tard would desire to acquire a company which is predominantly a grocery operator with inherently lower margins and modest growth rates,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Peter Sklar said in a note, adding the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating a shift to online shopping that threatens to cut into grocers’ profitability even more.
Royal Bank of Canada analyst Irene Nattel was more generous, saying the offer represents “out of the box” thinking by Couche-Tard. “With retail channels increasingly blurring, store formats extending and contracting, a strategic combination leveraging supplier and consumer relationships … [the deal] could surface interesting value-creation opportunities,” she said.
There are recent precedents for convenience store operators pushing into the supermarket sector. In Britain, TDR Capital partnered with EG Group in October to buy a majority stake in Asda from Walmart Inc.
“I think that one of the things that is motivating Couche-Tard to look at Carrefour is the fact that we are going electric” in terms of transportation, which could make it more difficult for the company to attract people to its gas stations and draw them inside to buy merchandise in the years ahead, said Sylvain Charlebois, professor in food distribution and policy in the faculties of management and agriculture at Dalhousie University. “If you’re looking for growth, you have to look beyond your own sector,” he said.
Carrefour has net debt of about €14.3-billion including lease liabilities, according to Desjardins analysts, meaning the total deal value on an enterprise basis could be in the range of US$37-billion.
That amount is “theoretically” within reach for Couche-Tard, although it would stretch the company’s leverage to near the threshold for an investment-grade credit rating unless it raised money by issuing equity, Mr. Sklar said. The company has access to about $29.6-billion in debt to fund a transaction, Desjardins Capital Markets estimated. Its market value was about $41-billion as of Wednesday’s trading close.
Couche-Tard declined to make someone available Wednesday to speak with The Globe and Mail.
Carrefour Group operates 12,300 stores of various sizes in more than 30 countries but is concentrated in Europe, where it runs 2,800 supermarkets and about 700 larger-scale hypermarkets. The company booked sales of €80.7-billion in 2019. It employs about 320,000 people.
“This would be a fixer-upper acquisition” for Couche-Tard, said Brian Madden, senior vice-president and portfolio manager with Toronto-based Goodreid Investment Counsel, which holds Couche-Tard shares among $350-million in assets under management. “Carrefour has been struggling for 20 years, and has never eclipsed its stock price high from the turn of the century.”
