Couche-Tard pushes into Asia with strategic deal for licensee

Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is pushing into the heart of Asia with a small but strategic acquisition in Hong Kong.
Laval, Que.-based Couche-Tard said late Wednesday it agreed to buy all the issued and outstanding shares of Convenience Retail Asia Limited for $2.79-billion Hong Kong dollars, or roughly US$360-million. Convenience subsidiary Circle K HK operates a network of 340 Circle K-licensed stores in Hong Kong and 33 sites in Macau, Couche-Tard said.
“Circle K Hong Kong is one of the best convenience store operators in Asia and will be an excellent fit within our company,” Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch said in a statement. “Upon closing of this transaction, Couche-Tard will reach a milestone in its strategic ambition of entering the high-growth Asia-Pacific market with a first-rate management and operations team, which has the credibility, experience and capabilities to support future expansion in the region.”
Mr. Hannasch and Couche-Tard chairman Alain Bouchard have been scanning the Asia-Pacific region in recent years looking for a takeover target that would give Couche-Tard a toehold for its third leg of growth after North America and Europe. They thought they’d found it a year ago when they announced a US$5.8-billion non-binding bid for Caltex Australia Ltd., now known as Ampol, but that takeover plan has since cooled after Ampol’s prospects and cash flow were made uncertain by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Couche-Tard has now turned instead to an existing operator licensing its global Circle-K brand for a meaningful way into the region, deepening an already existing relationship. Couche also has separate licensing agreements in Indonesia, Cambodia, Mongolia, New Zealand and Vietnam.
Circle K HK currently holds the second largest market share in Hong Kong, one of the most economically developed markets in Asia and the most densely populated regions in the world, Couche-Tard said. The company has developed credible expertise in loyalty and counts 1.6 million members for its “Ok Stamp it” application, Couche-Tard said.
While that appears impressive given Hong Kong’s population is about 8 million, the business is small and will not be immediately accretive to earnings for Couche-Tard, according to estimates by Bank of Montreal analyst Peter Sklar. “As well, there are elevated geopolitical risks,” he said in a note.
Hong Kong’s economy is just beginning to climb out from a deep recession sparked by political unrest last year and made worse by the pandemic. The economy shrank 3.4 per cent in the three months from July to September, its fifth straight quarterly contraction, according to government estimates released in late October.
Couche-Tard said it expects to benefit from Circle K HK’s experienced management team to gain access to further opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region while tapping the insight the acquired company’s executives have of the high-density urban retail format. The Canadian company has signalled its intention to open more stores in urban areas to take advantage of abandoned real estate by retailers forced to close or downsize because of the coronavirus crisis.
Under the terms of the agreement, Couche-Tard will acquire Circle K HK on a cash-free and debt-free basis. It will finance the deal with available cash on hand, aiming to close the transaction by the end of the year.
