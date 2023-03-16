A Couche-Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal in this file photo.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-T has struck a deal to buy more than two thousand service stations in the heart of Europe from French oil giant TotalEnergies SE, its first major acquisition more than five years.

Couche-Tard agreed to a firm and irrevocable offer to buy 2,193 retail sites for a price of 3.1 billion euros (about US$3.3-billion at current exchange rates) and has entered into exclusive negotiations on this basis, the Laval, Que.-based company said in a joint statement Thursday with TotalEnergies.

Couche-Tard would take over 100 per cent of TotalEnergie’s retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands and take a 60-per-cent controlling interest in its Belgium and Luxembourg retail assets.

“We see this as a strong geographical fit with our existing European network, which will allow us to grow together in some of Europe’s strongest economies and move forward in our vision to become the world’s preferred destination for convenience and mobility,” Couche-Tard Chief Executive Brian Hannasch said.

The deal reflects the changing nature of gasoline stations as drivers switch to electric vehicles in increasing numbers and spend longer fuelling up. This is happening more quickly in Europe, with analysts from market data firm Statista estimating that there will be 997 electric vehicles sold per 100,000 people in the European Union by 2026 compared to 556 in the United States.

“Service stations must expand from just selling fuel to becoming full-fledged service hubs,” TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said. He said the company’s aim is to partner with Couche-Tard to tap its expertise running convenience stores.

Couche-Tard has been hunting for a major acquisition. The company has ballooned in size from a regional convenience store chain to a global titan through acquisitions and organic growth. It hasn’t made a major purchase since buying Texas-based CST Brands for US$4.4-billion in 2017, highlighting a disciplined approach to deal-making.

The retail giant wanted to buy French grocer Carrefour SA in 2021 but the plan was thwarted after the two companies failed to provide a sufficient heads-up to the French government, which vowed to oppose the transaction. Couche-Tard was seen as the leading candidate to buy Petro-Canada, whose owner Suncor Energy Inc. was considering options for the storied chain before deciding to keep it.

Couche-Tard already has a major presence in Europe and has turned its Norway operations into a laboratory for the electric vehicle age. The company has for years been trying to figure out how to best profit from widespread EV adoption, experimenting with different in-store offerings, loyalty programs and even selling home EV chargers.

TotalEnergies said it would keep control of activities related to off-station electric vehicle charging (charging hubs), hydrogen retail and wholesale fuel business, as well as the AS 24 service station network for trucks.

The transaction will help TotalEnergies meet a target of reducing its petroleum product sales by 30 per cent by 2030 so that its fuel sales and refining throughput do not exceed its oil production, the company said.

Since 2015, TotalEnergies has divested its service station networks in Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Couche-Tard said it plans to fund the deal with available cash along with existing credit facilities and new debt.

The deal needs the approval of regulation authorities and the companies also need to consult employee representative groups in Europe. If it’s accepted, the transaction should be finalized before the end of the year, Couche-Tard said.

With a file from Reuters