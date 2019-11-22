 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Couple joins Jewish organization Ve’ahavta to fight poverty, homelessness in Toronto

Paul Waldie Europe Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The donors: Kate Schatzky and Shawn Kimel

The gift: Raising $500,000

The cause: Ve’ahavta

Story continues below advertisement

When Kate Schatzky was growing up in downtown Toronto, her parents taught her to respect everyone regardless of their station in life.

That included reaching out to homeless people. Her parents helped her understand that “anybody can end up in that situation and most people are just looking for a bit of human connection,” Ms. Schatzky, 35, recalled from her home in Toronto.

Over the years, she worked with various charities but she always wanted to do more and thought about starting an organization to help the homeless. Then a friend put her in touch with Ve’ahavta, a Jewish organization that runs programs to fight poverty such as an arts project, life skills training, a mobile outreach van and a job-placement service. Ve’ahavta is Hebrew for “and you shall love” and Ms. Schatzky said the group operates from the premise that “we all love each other and take care of each other, even when we don’t know each other.”

Ms. Schatzky got involved in fundraising and she and her husband, Shawn Kimel, are co-chairing an event on Dec. 8 called Act to Impact. Volunteers will spend the day working on activities to help the homeless such as making sleeping mats and blankets, preparing food packages for the mobile van and packing supply kits for participants in the training programs. About 400 people are expected to participate and each has been asked to donate at least $25. Ms. Schatzky is hoping to raise $500,000 from the event and other fundraising activities and Mr. Kimel has donated $100,000.

“I can’t think of a greater purpose than helping to restore someone’s dignity and independence,” she said. “The work Ve’ahavta does makes Toronto a better, kinder and safer city for us all.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies