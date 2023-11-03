The Ontario Securities Commission has received court approval to appoint a receiver to take control of Traynor Ridge Capital Inc. and its funds after saying there’s an “urgent” need to minimize risks to investors and multiple investment firms.

The move follows the OSC’s decision to Monday to place Traynor Ridge, which has $95-million in assets under management, under a cease trade order after the sudden death of its founder, owner and CEO, Christopher Callahan.

Three investment dealers executed trades for Traynor Ridge, then couldn’t collect payment for the securities. The OSC estimated Monday that the three dealers have potential losses amounting to approximately $85-million to $95-million.

Two have now emerged publicly: Virtu Canada Corp. sued Traynor Ridge estimating it has losses of at least $5-million. And Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. placed a $30-million lien on the assets of Traynor Ridge, its funds, and Mr. Callahan. Echelon CEO David Cusson told The Globe and Mail the lien covers the original value of the trades, not the losses incurred.

In its receivership application, the OSC said Mr. Callahan was Traynor’s sole director, officer and shareholder and was the ultimate designated person and chief compliance officer, two positions an investment firm must have under the Ontario Securities Act.

“There are no persons or entities able to exercise control over Traynor following Callahan’s death,” the OSC said in its application. “Callahan was the mind and management of Traynor and was the only person or entity legally empowered to make decisions on behalf of Traynor.”

Ernst & Young LLP will serve as the receiver.

More to come

With files from Stephanie Chambers