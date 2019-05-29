Court rules SNC-Lavalin must stand trial on bribery, fraud charges

A Quebec judge has ruled that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. should stand trial on criminal corruption charges, throwing the Canadian engineering giant into further legal limbo as investors sour on the company in increasing numbers.

Judge Claude Leblond of the Quebec Court ruled Wednesday that there is enough evidence to move ahead with a trial. As with all of the evidence in the case, the reasons for his judgment are subject to a publication ban.

The decision was expected by both the market and legal experts amid a decline in SNC-Lavalin shares in recent days. The stock had fallen in seven of the last 10 trading sessions to Wednesday morning and is now changing hands at $24.35 per share, roughly half the price it was in October.

SNC-Lavalin said in a regulatory filing this month that it might seek a judicial review of the decision by a higher court. A trial could start later this year or next year, the company said.

Neil Bruce, SNC’s chief executive, is trying to put the company back on track following disappointing fourth-quarter results and uncertainty in the company’s key oil and gas business.

The firm’s legal trouble, which began in 2012 when the company disclosed the existence of payments it could not explain, is adding to its woes as it sucks up management’s energy and dampens employee morale.

The RCMP laid rare bribery and fraud charges against SNC-Lavalin in February, 2015, alleging the company paid at least $47.7-million in bribes to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to secure contracts from the regime of the late Moammar Gadhafi while participating in a $130-million fraud.

The charges came even though the company has overhauled its senior leadership and put in place ethics and compliance programs. Executives allegedly involved in the bribery are no longer with the company.

SNC-Lavalin could be banned from doing work for the federal government for five to 10 years if it is convicted. In that situation, the company says it would almost certainly be forced to lay off workers or even pull out of Canada. A conviction would also stunt its ability to win contracts internationally.

“We don’t believe fundamentally that we’re guilty of what we’ve been charged with,” Mr. Bruce told business news station BNN earlier this year. “We believe that as a company, we cooperated, we disclosed, we’ve gone through all of the steps in order to be able to go through [a settlement.]"

SNC-Lavalin had sought to negotiate a settlement called a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors. The system, which is widely used in other countries like the United States, seeks to punish a company with fines and other penalties while sparing its innocent stakeholders. Since it announced in October that the effort failed, SNC-Lavalin has lost some $2.2-billion in market value.

The threshold required to move past the preliminary inquiry stage in Canada’s legal system is low. The judge has to decide whether there is a reasonable prospect of conviction, said Jennifer Quaid, associate professor of law at the University of Ottawa.

“It leaves completely to the side how strong that evidence is at the moment and how strong any defences might be that come against it,” Ms. Quaid said.

Charges against SNC-Lavalin were tested for the first time last October as prosecutors began laying out their case during the preliminary inquiry. The evidence is under a publication ban.

