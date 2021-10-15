 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Coveo adds to record year for Canadian tech acquisitions abroad, buying ‘complementary’ U.K. corporate search engine provider

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Coveo chief executive officer Louis Têtu, pictured in 2019, says the company's acquisition of Qubit will help expand Coveo’s presence in the e-commerce sector and the EU and U.K markets.

Renaud Philippe

Coveo Solutions Inc., a Quebec City company that sells search engine technology to giant corporations, has bought a London-based competitor, adding to a record tally of foreign acquisitions by domestic technology companies this year.

The company said Friday it had purchased Qubit Digital Ltd., which provides search functions used by retailers and consumer products makers including Kate Spade, LVMH and Estée Lauder to recommend products and gather customer insights on their e-commerce sites.

Coveo chief executive officer Louis Têtu said in an interview the acquisition will help expand Coveo’s presence in the e-commerce sector and the EU and U.K markets, accelerating its product development plans, particularly in the area of merchandising. “Qubit was very complementary to what we do,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Coveo offers AI-powered tools known as “insight engines” used by corporations such as Salesforce Inc. , Dell Technologies Inc. and Adobe Systems Inc. to offer the same kind of personalized, artificial intelligence-driven search results on their websites as those provided by Google or Amazon.

Market research firms Forrester and Gartner rank Coveo as one of the global industry leaders, alongside France’s Sinequa SAS. Other competitors are Elasticsearch BV, Mindbreeze GmbH and International Business Machines Corp.

In 2019, Coveo became the second enterprise led by Mr. Têtu to surpass a US$1-billion valuation when it raised $227-million in equity, led by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, valuing Coveo at more than $1.3-billion. His previous publicly traded enterprise software company, Taleo Corp., was bought for US$1.9-billion by Oracle Corp. in 2012.

Brian Kilcourse, managing partner with Retail Systems Research near San Francisco, said both Coveo and Qubit are important components of an emerging trend in e-commerce that has seen an increase in the personalization of online shopping experiences using AI.

“They both figured they didn’t have to reinvent the website or user interface, but they wanted … a powerful added functionality that would make the experience more personal, satisfying and exciting to consumers.”

Qubit, founded by a team of ex-Google employees including CEO Graham Cooke, has raised US$76-million since its founding in 2010. When it announced a US$40-million venture capital financing in early 2016 led by Goldman Sachs and backed by the venture capital arms of SAP and Salesforce, Mr. Cooke told Techcrunch Qubit was on track to reach the US$100-million revenue mark “pretty soon.”

Qubit hasn’t announced a financing since, and Coveo didn’t disclose the value of the deal, which will see it bring on 90 of Qubit’s employees, expanding Coveo’s ranks to 750 people.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second acquisition for Coveo, and adds to a record number of foreign acquisitions by Canadian tech companies this year, including Lightspeed POS Inc. , SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio), Tophatmonocle Corp. and Magnet Forensics Inc. As of Tuesday, Canadian technology companies had announced 218 deals so far in 2021, surpassing the previous full-year record of 183 set during the dot-com bubble peak year of 2000, according to Refinitiv.

Mr. Têtu said “we constantly analyze the market and look at opportunities,” but added “it’s not like we have a goal to grow through acquisitions, but to be the best at what we do and deliver the highest value for customers. Coveo is a long game, it’s about being the last one standing in an industry that is significant and important.”

Coveo is also one of a slew of Canadian companies that have engaged investment bankers this year to explore potential initial public offerings. Mr. Têtu declined to comment on whether Coveo might go public or when, saying only “an IPO is always a discussion point, just like a financing is, and mergers and acquisitions and investments are,” and dismissed it as “nothing but a financing event.“

“Could we [go public]? Yes. Do we need to? No.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies