CP CEO pitches Kansas City Southern purchase to shareholders, doesn’t signal sweetened offer after CN bid

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. chief executive officer Keith Creel pitched the company’s US$25.2-billion purchase of Kansas City Southern to shareholders on Wednesday, a day after being outbid by Montreal rival Canadian National Railway Co.
Analysts say CP will likely raise its offer for KCS, but Mr. Creel did not signal any such plan on Wednesday.
Mr. Creel, speaking at CP’s annual meeting, called the proposed purchase of the U.S. railway “transformative” for the Calgary-based company, touting the benefits for employees, customers, investors and the communities in which it operates.
“While I look forward to leading this entity … at this point my focus is on leading CP and helping our team succeed, no matter what obstacles we encounter,” Mr. Creel told shareholders in the webcast meeting, at which a five-to-one share split was approved.
The bidding war pits Canada’s two big railways against each other in a high-stakes race to extend their networks to new ports and markets on the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Coast.
The Canadian railway that secures the deal would be the first rail carrier that connects Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, putting the company in a position to better capitalize on free trade agreements that have shifted the flow of the goods to north-south from east-west.
Both Canadian railways are keen to extend their networks into Mexico, tapping new markets for U.S. corn and petroleum products, in addition to coastal container ports and automotive plants.
A wider rail network would also allow the winner to profit the expected trend of near-shoring, the practice of tapping continent-based supply chains rather than overseas suppliers.
CP in March said it reached a deal with KCS’s board on a takeover of the Missouri-based railway worth US$25.2-billion or US$266 a share.
The deal requires approvals of shareholders of CP, KCS, and the Surface Transportation Board, the U.S. regulator. CP said its vote will take place in the second half of 2021.
CN on Tuesday trumped CP by 20 per cent with a spoiler bid worth US$29.9-billion, or US$318 a share.
CN says its purchase offers KCS shareholders more money with no greater uncertainty when it goes before the STB. CN does not require a shareholder vote because KCS investors would own just 12 per cent of the company, less than the 25-per-cent threshold.
In a filing with the STB on Wednesday, CN said it is confident its takeover of KCS is in the public’s interest. “Customers will benefit from a faster, more direct and more efficient network of end-to-end single-line services from Mexico to the United States to Canada, with an enhanced ability to connect ports in the Atlantic, Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico,” CN said.
Just 1 per cent of CN’s network overlaps with that of KCS, CN executives say, and the deal is an end-to-end acquisition. Where parallel tracks exist approaching the port of New Orleans, the tracks are separated by 400 miles and serve different shippers, said Sean Finn, CN’s chief legal officer.
CP on Wednesday began lobbying against the CN offer in a letter to the STB. CN’s purchase of KCS would reduce competition for rail customers, CP argued, and upend the U.S. rail industry by spurring more possible takeovers for competitive reasons.
“A CN/KCS transaction would also destabilize the balance in the North American rail network that has prevented further consolidation of the six largest railroads for two decades,” CP said in a letter to the STB. “The CN/KCS transaction would eliminate CP’s friendly connection at Kansas City (converting a joint CP-KCS yard to a facility shared with CN). In the process, it would severely weaken (if not destroy) the viability of CP’s lines through southeastern Iowa and northern Missouri and leave CP an asymmetrically disadvantaged ‘odd-man-out’ in a six-railroad North America.”
Before CN’s unsolicited offer, KCS’s board had recommended shareholders support CP’s bid. KCS has said it will review CN’s offer.
Benoit Poirier, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, said he expects CP will raise its offer, but might not have to match CN’s. This is because the perceived reduced regulatory risk of CP’s purchase could be enough to bring KCS shareholders on-side.
“The game is not over,” Mr. Poirier said.
