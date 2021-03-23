CP Rail, Kansas City Southern ask U.S. regulator for quick approval of US$25.2-billion merger

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Kansas City Southern Railway have urged the U.S. regulator to take six to 10 months to make a ruling on the companies’ proposed US$25.2-billion merger, an expedited schedule they say is needed due to a competing private equity bid for the U.S. railway and the public benefits of the deal.
The railways, in a filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, described the competitive issues raised by CP’s takeover of KCS as limited, given the lack of overlap of the companies’ respective routes.
“The substantial benefits of the proposed transaction should not be unnecessarily delayed,” the railways said in a request to the STB to establish a schedule to review the deal announced on Sunday. “Applicants believe that the issues in the case should be of limited scope because CP’s and KCS’s systems are entirely end-to-end, connecting at only a single point (Kansas City), with no head-to-head competitive overlap.”
The railways said the friendly takeover would form a 20,000-mile railway called CPKC that would link Canada, the United States and Mexico. The railway would be headquartered in Calgary and led by CP chief executive officer Keith Creel. The deal requires approval by the STB and shareholders of both companies. No dates have been set for shareholder votes.
In the STB filing, the railways provided no details of any recent competing bid for KCS. The railway in September rejected as too cheap a US$20-billion offer from private equity firms Global Infrastructure Partners and Blackstone Group Inc. “In making that choice, Kansas City Southern understood that a CP-KCS transaction would have to undergo a lengthy and thorough regulatory review process to which a private equity acquirer would not be subject,” the filing said.
In CP’s proposal, KCS shareholders will receive 0.489 of a CP share and US$90 in cash for each stock.
To win shareholder approval, CP is proposing using a voting trust that would see KCS shareholders receive a payout before the STB makes a decision on the deal. The shares would be placed in a trust pending an STB decision on the takeover, a move intended to preserve the target’s independence.
The tactic was used in the last big railway takeover, in 1999, when Canadian National Railway Co. bought Illinois Central. CP also proposed a similar voting trust in its failed 2016 takeover attempt of Norfolk Southern Railway.
CP and KCS told the STB they were requesting the same 10-month schedule the board adopted when it reviewed CN’s takeover of Illinois Central. Additionally, “there would be abundant justification for the board to adopt a considerably shorter schedule in this matter, such as the 180-day schedule proposed by CN-Illinois Central,” the railways said in a letter to the STB.
Ghislain Houle, CN’s chief financial officer, told an investors conference on Tuesday the railway had no comment on CP’s deal.
CP and KCS say the takeover would offer shippers improved service and better access to a bigger rail network that goes coast-to-coast in Canada and extends south through the United States and to Mexico’s Pacific Coast.
Clifford Winston, an economist at the Brookings Institution, said the combination of the two railways raises no obvious warning signs for regulators. “This is an end-to-end merger, or a vertical merger,” Mr. Winston said by phone. “There is not much overlap of the networks of these carriers. So the usual issues that are raised [about] losing an alternative aren’t particularly relevant.”
Mr. Winston said railway mergers that form single-line operations are needed if the industry is to improve service and avoid the interchanges and freight yard bottlenecks that are the sources of customer complaints about delays and congestion. Longer term, railway consolidation that forms a national rail network is key to fending off a looming threat to the freight rail industry – convoys of autonomous transport trucks on dedicated highways, Mr. Winston said.
Two groups that represent Canadian manufacturers, miners, retailers and other large railway customers have expressed tentative support for CP’s KCS takeover.
The Ottawa-based Freight Management Association said it is “cautiously optimistic” the CP-KCS deal will benefit rail customers moving goods under the North American free-trade deal.
“While many past mergers in the rail industry have been problematic, as they have generally reduced competition on many routes, this merger, similar to CN’s rail acquisitions (Illinois Central, BC Rail, Wisconsin Central), is an end-to-end merger, joining two rail systems with no overlap of operational territory or customers,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association, on Monday said the extension of CP’s network deeper into the U.S. and Mexico could offer Canadian car makers cheaper and more efficient access to new markets, improving sales and reducing costs.
