CP Rail, Kansas City Southern tout backing for US$25.2-billion deal, submit 259 letters of support to U.S. regulator

Canadian Pacific Railway Co. and Kansas City Southern have submitted 259 letters to the U.S. regulator that back the carriers’ merger, a show of support that could increase the likelihood the US$25.2-billion deal wins approval.
Calgary-based CP’s cash-and-stock takeover of the Missouri-based railroad, recommended by both companies’ boards, faces a lengthy review by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, and requires approvals by Mexican regulators and shareholders. Additionally, the STB must approve the voting trust structure CP has proposed for KCS shares before a regulatory ruling is made.
But the large show of support from more than 210 industrial customers, several short-line railroads, municipalities and other stakeholders raises the odds the deal will receive the blessing of the STB, said Konark Gupta, a Scotiabank stock analyst.
The STB is gathering public comments ahead of it deliberation process, which will begin after shareholders’ approval and a formal application from the companies, expected by the end of June. The railways have said they hope to receive a decision by mid-2022 but have asked for a timeline as short as six months.
Missing from the responses on the STB’s website are any comments from the other Class 1 railroads, Canadian National Railway Co., Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX Corp., and Norfolk Southern.
Most of the text in the letters is identical to what was submitted by the railways.
Echoing the talking points outlined by the companies when they announced the takeover on March 21, the letters say the merged railways would provide better service and access to existing and new markets, including hubs on the Gulf of Mexico and Mexican ports on the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. “We are very excited about the transaction…,” said Boral Resources Inc. and 169 other groups’ letters.
CP and KCS did not immediately respond to questions about the process by which the letters were solicited, nor who wrote the form letter.
In a recent statement, STB chairman Martin Oberman said the regulator would scrutinize the proposal “carefully and diligently.”
“Railroad transactions can have broad implications for the shape of the nation’s transportation system going forward,” Mr. Oberman said.
The 32,000-kilometre railway would be called CPKC, headquartered in Calgary and led by Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer. The railways’ networks meet at Kansas City, Mo., and do not overlap. This feature is cited by the companies as a reason the STB should approve the merger, given it will not reduce competition and will reduce freight interchange points that can delay the shipment of goods.
Two large shareholders in each respective railway recently told the Globe and Mail they would vote in favour of the deal.
This is the third time in recent years CP has tried to take over a U.S. carrier. Talks with CSX Corp. failed in 2014 without an offer. CP dropped its bid for Norfolk Southern in 2016 amid a wave of opposition from customers and government agencies who said the deal would reduce shippers’ choices and service and drive up costs.
So far, CP’s bid for KSC, much smaller than the other two targets, has met no such opposition. However, analysts speculate the deal could touch off a wave of consolidation in an industry already dominated by a handful of powerful companies.
The last big takeover occurred in 1999, when CN bought Illinois Central. The STB then changed the rules governing mergers, citing concerns over the growing monopolies enjoyed by the railways, and effectively put an end to a proposed deal between CN and BNSF.
The new U.S. rules said any takeover must be shown to foster competition and be in the public interest. The STB also noted any merger would likely trigger more, resulting in just two large railways.
However, the STB exempted KSU from these conditions because it is the smallest of the large railways.
