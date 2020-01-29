 Skip to main content

CP Rail profit climbs 26 per cent despite dip in rail volumes

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, on May 16, 2012.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. posted a 26-per-cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, even as rail volumes slipped.

Calgary-based CP made a profit of $664-million, or $4.82 a share, in the three months ending on Dec. 31, compared with $545-million ($3.83), in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue increased by 3 per cent to $2-billion, CP said. Cargo volumes measured by revenue ton miles declined by 3 per cent, while carloads fell by 1 per cent.

“Global economic uncertainty caused by geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges slowed rail volumes across North America," CP said in a statement accompanying the financial results, which were released before markets opened on Wednesday.

For the full year, revenue at Canada’s second-biggest rail carrier rose by 7 per cent to $7.8-billion, and profit increased by 29 per cent to $2.4-billion ($17.52) from 2018.

For 2020, CP is forecasting earnings per share growth of high single digits to low double digits.

CP’s share price is up by about 26 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the past 12 months, outpacing the gain on the broader TSX composite index.

Rival Canadian National Railway Co. on Tuesday said its profit fell by 22 per cent in the fourth quarter, amid weak freight demand and an eight-day strike by 3,200 conductors. ​

