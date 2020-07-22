CP Rail profit falls amid ‘immense challenges’ posed by COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Pacific locomotives sit in a rail yard in Montreal on May 23, 2012. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said profit fell by 10 per cent in the second quarter, amid “immense challenges” posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CP said for the three months ending June 30, profit plunged to $635-million, or $4.66 a share, from $724-million ($5.17) in the same period a year ago. Revenue fell by 9 per cent to $1.79-billion from the second quarter of 2019.

CP’s operating ratio, a gauge of sales versus costs, improved to 57 per cent from 58.4 per cent in the same period a year ago. Expenses fell to $1-billion from $1.15-billion.

“While economic uncertainty remains, we’re controlling what we can control – our costs,” Calgary-based CP said in a statement accompanying the financial results released before markets opened on Wednesday.

CP raised its dividend by about 15 per cent to 95 cents and has resumed its share-buyback program. CP’s share price is up by about 8 per cent this year on the Toronto Stock Exchange, more than erasing the plunge in March.

“CP delivered impressive results amid significant volatility and uncertainty,” said Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada. He said the profit was better than expected, driven by cost reductions, and that a higher dividend and share buybacks are measures unlikely to be matched by other railways.

Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday morning, attributed the strong results to the company’s lean operating model, known as precision railroading. CP increased trains weights and lengths by 7 and 8 per cent, respectively, and furloughed workers to squeeze a better-than-expected profit out of a decline in sales.

“The cost control you’re seeing is truly structural,” said Nadeem Velani, CP’s finance chief.

For 2020, CP expects a decline in revenue ton miles of about 5 per cent and expects “positive growth” in adjusted diluted profit.

In the second quarter, CP moved higher volumes of grain, potash and fertilizer, compared with the year-earlier period. Shipments declined for forest and automotive products, energy, containers and coal.

CP’s results come a day after larger rival Canadian National Railway Co. posted a 19-per-cent plunge in revenue to $3.2-billion and a 59-per-cent drop in profit to $545-million (77 cents per share). Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s chief executive officer, called the second quarter the worst he has seen. CN highlighted cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs and idled locomotives, and said the low-point for rail-freight demand likely happened in May.

