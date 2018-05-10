 Skip to main content

CP Rail raising quarterly dividend by 15.5 per cent

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend by 15.5 per cent.

The railway says it will now make a regular payment to shareholders of 65 cents per share, up from 56.25 cents per share.

Based on the company’s closing share price of $238.76 on Wednesday it will have an annual yield of about 1.09 per cent.

Canadian Pacific also said that it bought back about 4.4 million of its shares at a weighted average price of $214.31 in May.

By buying back its stock, a company spreads its profits over fewer shares.

That increases its return on equity and earnings per share, two key ratios used to determine a company’s financial health and investment rating.

