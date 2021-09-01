 Skip to main content
CP Rail reaffirms Kansas City Southern offer, gives U.S. rail carrier until Sept. 12 to accept

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A Kansas City Southern locomotive in an undated file photo.

HO/The Canadian Press

Keith Creel, chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. , reaffirmed his US$27.2-billion offer for Kansas City Southern and said the U.S. carrier has until Sept. 12 to accept the deal.

Mr. Creel urged KCS’s board of directors to recommend the CP takeover to its shareholders, one day after the U.S. regulator issued a ruling that cast in doubt rival Canadian National Railway Co.’s richer deal to buy KCS.

“The deadline’s the deadline,” Mr. Creel said on a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday. “We’re not going to change the leverage. We’re not going to change the offer. It’s firm.”

CP gained a boost in the back-and-forth battle for the Missouri-based railway on Tuesday, when the U.S. Surface Transportation Board turned down CN’s application to form a voting trust with which to hold KCS shares while awaiting an STB ruling on the takeover itself. Analysts said the rejection could spur CN to drop its bid and make CP the likely victor.

KCS, meanwhile, cancelled a Sept. 3 shareholder vote on the CN offer. The two sides had agreed on a takeover worth US$29.8-billion. That deal ended an agreement CP and KCS made in March worth US$25.2-billion.

“We all have deal fatigue,” Mr. Creel said. “My goodness, this has been going on for so long. We’re ready to go to work. It’s time to get on with this.”

In separate statements, CN and KCS said they are “disappointed” by the STB decision and are “evaluating” their options.”

“We remain confident that our pro-competitive, end-to-end combination is in the public interest and that it would offer unparalleled opportunities and benefits for customers, employees, the environment and the North American economy,” CN said.

Mr. Creel said he is confident the CP takeover of KCS will win approval from the STB, and noted the voting trust has already received the go-ahead.

“It is an end-to-end merger whereas the CN deal overlaps,” Mr. Creel said, adding the takeover would form a network that links Canada, the United States and Mexico and benefit shippers, the rail industry and the economy.

The STB rejected CN’s application to form its voting trust, saying the railway failed to prove it was in the public interest, and citing concerns from shippers about threats to service and competition.

The approval of the CN voting trust, an independent entity that holds a company’s shares pending its takeover, was the first major hurdle CN and KCS had to clear before applying to the STB for the okay of the merger itself.

Analysts said CN’s options include raising its offer to ensure KCS shareholder support during the lengthy takeover approval process, appealing the STB decision to the U.S. Appeals Court or walking away.

David Meyer, a lawyer for CP, said CN had no realistic prospect of winning an appeal of the STB’s unanimous rejection. “The decision was a pretty powerful decision, well-reasoned and thorough,” Mr. Meyer said. “I don’t think that there is any realistic prospect of the court of appeal second-guessing the board’s judgment in this area.”

