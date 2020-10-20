CP Rail revenue falls 6% as pandemic hits freight shipments

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. posted a 6-per-cent drop in sales in the third quarter as Canada’s second-biggest railroad moved less freight amid the pandemic.
For the three months ending Sept. 30. , Calgary-based CP said profit fell by 3 per cent to $598-million, or $4.42 a share, from $618-million ($4.47) in the same period a year ago.
CP’s operating ratio, a measure of expenses versus sales, deteriorated to 58.2 per cent from 56.1 per cent. (Lower is better.)
Energy, chemicals and plastics led CP’s freight decline in carloads, falling by 30 per cent, from a year ago. Coal shipments fell by 22 per cent. Metals, minerals, and consumer product carloads slumped by 19 per cent.
Potash shipments rose by 20 per cent and grain by 17 per cent.
