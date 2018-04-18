CP Rail sees profit slump as expenses, freight carloads rise

Open this photo in gallery CP’s rise in traffic was led by a 19-per-cent increase in potash and an 11-per-cent jump in energy and chemicals. Todd Korol/Reuters

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s profit fell 18 per cent in the first quarter, as expenses rose amid a winter that tested the resiliency of the North American rail network.

CP said first-quarter net profit fell to $348-million, or $2.41 a share, from $431-million ($2.93) in the same period a year ago. Revenue rose 4 per cent to $1.66-billion for the three months ending March 31, CP said in its earnings release after markets closed Wednesday.

On an adjusted basis, per-share profit rose 8 per cent to $2.70 a share. Analysts expected adjusted per-share profit of $2.76.

Chief executive Keith Creel said in a conference call with analysts that the results reflect “challenging” winter conditions and an unexpected rise in demand.

CP issued its results ahead of a potential strike by two of its union as of midnight Friday. Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents about 3,000 locomotive crews, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, representing 365 signal workers, have issued strike notices.

Freight carloads rose by almost 4 per cent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, exceeding the North American industry average of just more than 2 per cent.

CP’s rise in traffic was led by a 19-per-cent increase in potash and an 11-per-cent jump in energy and chemicals. Grain carloads fell 8 per cent, and automotive freight was down 6 per cent.

A harsh winter and an increase in freight volumes caused congestion for all railways, driving up operating costs while drawing the unwanted attention of regulators in Canada and the United States.

Industry groups complained that poor rail service from CP, Canadian National Railway Co. and large U.S. carriers is causing lost sales and production.

The railways say new locomotives and crews are helping to move the freight backlog as winter recedes. But analysts expect all carriers to post higher expenses in the first quarter. CP’s expenses rose 12 per cent. Currency fluctuations led to a $49-million non-cash loss related to the company’s U.S. dollar denominated debt.

“Nevertheless, we are increasing our full-year forecast to include recent contract wins and now expect adjusted fully diluted [earnings per share] of $13 in 2018 (up from $12.76) and $14.50 in 2019 (up from C$14.27),” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, CP and its customers face a possible work stoppage by the end of the week. The Teamsters said it hoped talks this week will yield an agreement its members can support, but the union cited a lack of progress as it issued a strike notice.

“Systematically bullying workers, while pushing them to work well beyond their point of exhaustion, is part of the reason why workers at CP have been forced to risk strike action for the third time in six years,” the union said.

“It’s beginning to look more and more like a strike will take place,” said Bob Ballantyne, head of the Freight Management Association of Canada, which represents 90 companies in a range of industries, including agriculture, retail and mining. “It would have a major effect. Strikes by either CN or CP have major effects on large segments of the economy.”

Mr. Ballantyne said resource companies that rely on railways to move large quantities of low-value goods will be negatively affected because trucks cannot replace the convenience and cost-effectiveness of railcars over Canada’s vast distances. And industries producing high-value goods such as steel and chemicals risk losing a steady supply of the raw materials vital to their continuous manufacturing processes. This could require costly shutdowns. “It could have a negative impact on retailers as well,” he said.