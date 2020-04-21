CP Rail slashes outlook as pandemic, protests take toll on first quarter profit

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has slashed its outlook amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Calgary-based railway said it expects revenue ton miles will fall by about 5 per cent this year, and adjusted profit will be flat, compared to 2019.
CP, Canada’s second-largest railway, said first-quarter profit fell by 4 per cent to $409-million, or $2.98 a share, from $434-million ($3.09) in the first quarter of 2019. For three months ending March 31, revenue rose by 16 per cent to $2.04-billion, CP said in financial results released after markets closed on Tuesday.
The first quarter included several weeks of sporadic protests that blocked railways across Canada, in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink’s $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline through their territory in British Columbia.
The COVID-19 outbreak has devastated economies and capital markets. The deadly virus has caused a steep plunge global economic activity, as millions of people stay home amid travel restrictions and business shutdowns. More than 38,000 Canadians have been reported as infected by the virus at least 1,381 are dead.
Benoît Poirier, a Desjardins Bank analyst, said railways have been hit by steep declines automotive shipments, oil and sand used in natural gas extraction. Bulk commodities - Canadian grain, coal, potash and sulphur - have held up “so far.”
Canadian rail freight volumes have outperformed the broader North American market this year. Canadian carloads are down by 14 per cent in the week ending April 11, and by 4 per cent year-to-date, from a year earlier, the Association of American Railroads said. U.S. rail traffic for the week ending April 11 fell by 22 per cent, and by 7 per cent in the first 15 weeks of 2020, compared with a year ago.
"The pandemic is affecting firms in every industry, and railroads are no exception,” said John Gray, vice-president of the rail lobby group. “When rail customers suffer a drop in demand for their products, their need for transportation services declines as well, and that negatively impacts rail volumes
Christian Wetherbee, a stock analyst with Citigroup Inc., said it is far too early to say when the plunge in freight demand will stop, “but it’s worth watching closely, as signs of stabilization and the respective depth of declines will be critical for near-term stock performance.”
CP’s share price crashed along with the broader market in March but has recovered some of the losses in recent days for a decline of 7 per cent, year to date. The S&P/TSX composite index has fallen by 18 per cent this year.
An end to the plunge in rail freight volumes is not far off, but it is tough to predict when the recovery will begin, said Fadi Chamoun, a Bank of Montreal analyst. “We sense that the level of demand activities of pre-COVID-19 may not return until sometime later in 2021.”
