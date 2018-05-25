CP Rail union rejects company’s three-year contract offer

The union representing locomotive engineers and conductors at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. wants to resume mediated contract talks after members rejected the company’s three-year contract offer.

The results of electronic ballot released by the union on Friday afternoon mean a work stoppage – a strike or company lockout – could take place with 72 hours’ notice by either side.

“It was a resounding no,” said Doug Finnson, president of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents 3,000 train crews at Calgary-based CP. “We’re going to go meet CP. They can’t hide from the facts.”

Signal workers in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers also voted down an offer. The IBEW represents 360 CP employees.



In a statement, CP said it would meet with both unions on Friday to discuss the next steps.

“CP is disappointed with the outcome of the vote given that both final offers provided for significant improvements to wages, benefits and working conditions that are consistent with agreements recently reached with other CP unions in both the United States and Canada,” the statement said.

IBEW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Teamsters and IBEW had urged members to reject the offers, which included 2-per-cent pay raises. The unions said the pay increase was too low, and the offers did not address fatigue issues.

CP also offered $1,000 to every Teamster who dropped their outstanding grievance in an effort to clear the backlog of labour complaints. The union said members would be entitled to more money if their complaint was upheld by an arbitrator.

The electronic ballot was run by Canada Industrial Relations Board at the request of Employment Minister Patty Hajdu, who intervened in mediated talks shortly before a strike deadline in April.

Mr. Finnson said in an interview 98.1 per cent of the 2,472 Teamsters ballots cast opposed the company’s offer. The turnout was 77 per cent.

“Should talks fail or CP not wish to bargain, workers will have no choice but to exercise their legal strike rights,” the Teamsters said in a press release.

A strike or lockout would halt freight traffic and passenger service on commuter rails in Vancouver, Greater Toronto and Montreal, on which the IBEW members maintain track signals.

The Teamsters train crews have gone on strike at CP twice since 2012.

Meanwhile, 1,800 locomotive engineers represented by the Teamsters this week ratified a five-year contract with CP rival Canadian National Railway Co.