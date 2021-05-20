CP Rail won’t hike bid for Kansas City Southern, calls on board to reject CN’s rival offer over regulatory concerns

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has refused to raise its bid for Kansas City Southern, and instead appealed to the board of the U.S. railway to reject a higher offer from rival Canadian National Railway Co. on the grounds the U.S. regulator is unlikely to approve it.
CN outbid CP in the fight for KCS, offering US$29.8-billion or US$325 a share for the U.S. carrier. CP had offered US$25.2-billion or US$275 a share.
CP CEO Keith Creel Thursday morning described CN’s higher offer as “shocking” and called the Montreal rival an “interloper” that used debt to outbid his railway. He reiterated CP will not engage in a bidding war that would saddle the railway with too much debt.
“We feel it would be destructive to our mutual interests to engage in a bidding war in reaction to CN’s illusory offer, particularly where our existing CP-KCS merger agreement provides KCS’s shareholders with a significant premium,” Mr. Creel said in an open letter to KCS issued on Thursday morning.
“Value unachievable is value not believable,” Mr. Creel said at an investors’ conference on Thursday morning, speaking hours before the 5 p.m. deadline tonight (May 20) for the company’s response to the higher CN bid.
CP said its lack of overlap with KCS – their tracks meet in Missouri – means the deal is more likely to receive U.S. regulatory approval. CN has a much larger network, and has said it will address any anti-competitive issues the regulator raises in its review, which is expected to last into late 2022 at the earliest.
KCS employs 6,500 people and has an 11,400-kilometre network that extends from U.S. Midwest into Mexico. The railway is sought by both Canadian railways for its links to sea- and river ports in the U.S. and Mexico, and its network that would allow the carriers to offer customers single-line train service that would compete better with trucks.
A KCS takeover would be first major rail deal to come before the Surface Transportation Board in 21 years.
