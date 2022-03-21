Locked-out workers picket the Canadian Pacific Railway headquarters in Calgary, on March 20.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP-T halted freight trains for a second day on Monday, leaving large swaths of Canada’s manufacturing and mining sectors without viable ways to reach customers.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan is in Calgary and in contact with CP and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union, which represents about 3,000 train engineers, conductors and yard workers who went on strike early Sunday morning after contract talks broke down.

A federal mediator is working with both sides in an effort to ensure farmers, factories and consumers do not face more supply chain disruptions as the pandemic persists.

Chris Stannell, a spokesman for Teck Resources Ltd., said the company is running its mines but is storing coal on site instead of loading it onto rail cars for shipping. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will take further steps as necessary,” Mr. Stannell said. “Any stoppage of rail service is negative for the economy as a whole, including our business. As such, we look forward to a prompt resolution.”

Stellantis NV, which makes Chrysler and Dodge vehicles in Brampton, Ont., and Windsor, Ont., and parts in Toronto, said it is looking to “other transportation providers to mitigate any impact to our operations or our customers,” said LouAnn Gosselin, a spokeswoman for Stellantis, declining to elaborate.

Wages and pensions are the main issues at the bargaining table, both sides say.

CP operates a domestic service that reaches from Vancouver to Saint John, moving everything from wheat and ore to consumer goods and food. There is no replacement for a freight train for many of its customers, given a rail car’s large capacity and CP’s exclusive access to some areas.

“We have shut down Canadian operations,” said Patrick Waldron, a CP spokesman. The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada’s lobbyists and business groups are urging the federal government to legislate an end to the work stoppage.

Mr. O’Regan signalled he is not prepared to introduce a law that would end the strike.

“Our federal mediators continue to work with the union and the company in their negotiations,” Mr. O’Regan said in a statement. “Our government believes the best deals are reached at the table.”

The stoppage at CP marks the latest in a series of woes to beset Canada’s supply chains. The pandemic slowed much of the global shipping industry, clogging ports, halting ships and delaying the delivery of consumer and industrial goods. Flooding in parts of B.C. in the fall added another layer of disruption, washing out railways and roads. In 2019, Canadian National Railway Co. train conductors and yard workers went on strike for eight days. In February, protesters opposed to pandemic health care measures blocked Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge to Detroit for several days, halting traffic on a vital trade route between Canada and the United States.

“As the single-largest industrial customer group of Canada’s railways, the mining industry has seen firsthand how detrimental unpredictable work stoppages are to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner,” said Pierre Gratton, head of the Mining Association of Canada.

“With global supply chain fluidity having been heavily strained in recent months due to sharp swings in consumer demand during the pandemic and disruptions to global shipping, this strike could not come at a worse time.”

Perrin Beatty, head of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, predicted the CP strike will have “deep and adverse” effects on shippers, and harm Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.

Speaking to the House of Commons on a video feed on Monday, Mr. O’Regan acknowledged the CP strike couldn’t come at a worse time with supply chains disrupted by the pandemic and now the Russian invasion.

“I am urging the parties to reach an agreement,” he said.

With files from Robert Fife.

