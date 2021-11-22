Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says freight trains will resume moving on the railroad between Vancouver and Kamloops B.C. by midday Tuesday, after crews worked to repair damage from last week’s flooding.

CP said hundreds of workers repaired the tracks in 30 locations around-the-clock to restore rail service on the carrier’s busiest corridor.

Record rain on Nov. 14 caused floods and mudslides in southern B.C., destroying bridges, roads and railways.

“As CP resumes operations and moves from restoration to recovery, CP will closely co-ordinate with customers and terminals to clear the backlogs as quickly and efficiently as possible,” CP said in a press release.

“While the railroad may have reopened, there remains a difficult road ahead for B.C. residents and businesses impacted by this event. CP continues to work closely with local and B.C. authorities and Indigenous communities in the Fraser Canyon to coordinate the delivery of critical materials, equipment, food and fuel.”

The damage severed the road and rail links between parts of the province and the rest of Canada with the country’s biggest port.

Canadian National Railway Co. said on Friday work on its network in the region is expected to continue until the middle of this week.

