The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and investment manager Bridgepoint have signed a deal to sell Dorna Sports to Liberty Media, the company behind Formula One auto racing.

The transaction puts an enterprise value of €4.2-billion on Dorna, which holds the rights to the MotoGP World Championship.

MotoGP will host 21 motorcycle races across 17 countries for the 2024 season.

CPP Investments holds a 39 per cent stake in Dorna.

The Canadian pension fund manager says its net proceeds from the transaction are expected to be about C$1.9-billion, including about 75 per cent in cash and 25 per cent in Series C Liberty Formula One tracking stock.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.