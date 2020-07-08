CPPIB acquires stake in California’s animal-free dairy company Perfect Day

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has marked the beginning of its thematic push toward climate change opportunities by investing $50-million in animal-free dairy maker Perfect Day.
The recent investment adds to Perfect Day’s latest funding round, which initially closed late last year at $140 million. CPPIB’s investment, alongside contributions from other firms like Temasek Holdings and Horizons Ventures, expanded this latest funding round to $300 million.
Under its thematic investment strategy, CPPIB is aiming to invest in companies that are well-positioned to “have some of the solutions that work to mitigate the problem” of climate change, said Leon Pedersen, CPPIB’s head of thematic investing. Perfect Day says its methods use less energy and water and produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions than dairy products sourced from animals.
Perfect Day uses fermentation in microflora to create a vegan and lactose-free dairy protein that looks and tastes like milk but doesn’t use any animals in the process.
The six-year-old San Francisco Bay Area startup recently doubled its ability to produce its flora-made protein and gained Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Mr. Pedersen said CPPIB chose Perfect Day in part because it is using fermentation, a method traditionally used to make other products like vitamins and beer, and moving it across industry barriers to create a new product.
Co-founders Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, both of whom have engineering backgrounds, said they wanted to create a dairy product with the same flavour and texture of the animal-sourced protein.
“Both of us kind of arrived at the same idea around the same time that if you could figure out what makes milk milk from a food functionality and nutrition perspective, maybe you’d be able to make a much better suite of alternatives for these different products,” said Mr. Pandya. “And that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do.”
The company has raised over US$360-million so far and is aiming to become a supplier to larger food companies, allowing it to create scale and become profitable more quickly.
“We feel a better way to make a lot of impact and, as it turns out, make a fantastic financial return as well, is by actually leveraging the scale and distribution and might of these large companies,” Mr. Pandya said.
Some of the company’s biggest investors, Temasek Holdings and Horizons Ventures, are long-time players in the food technology space, having backed notable names like Impossible Foods, which produces plant-based alternatives to meat products.
“Our thesis when it comes to investors is we want groups that can scale, that have a long-term view on things and investors that’ll legitimately help the company grow and are not just looking for a return,” said Mr. Gandhi.
Mr. Pedersen said CPPIB wants to invest in 15 to 20 companies under the theme of climate change opportunities. Around one-third of these investments are expected to be private companies; the remaining will be public investments, he said. The investments will be focused across three main categories: green consumerism, building materials and transportation.
As companies in these spaces mature and show promise to become economically viable, sectors that aim to address climate change are approaching an “inflection point” where these new business models will begin to take off, Mr. Pederson said.
“We see this is going to have very strong structural growth for the next many decades,” he said.
