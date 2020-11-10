 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CPPIB and partner TPG Capital double down on cruise industry

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Viking Sun begins a Guinness World Record attempt at the longest world cruise from Greenwich Pier on Aug. 30 in Greenwich, England.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a partner have pumped an extra US$500-million into a U.S. cruise line just as the hope of an eventual end to the COVID-19 pandemic promises to rescue their investment.

CPPIB and Texas-based private equity fund TPG Capital LP said their investment into the parent of Viking Cruises Ltd. will help the cruise operator reopen for business and build long-term value in the company. The two partners first bought into Viking in 2016, obtaining 17 per cent of the private company for US$500-million, just as it expanded from European riverboat cruises into ocean voyages and planned a Chinese expansion.

CPPIB chief executive officer Mark Machin often cited the pension plan’s investment in Viking as an example of its thematic approach – in this case, with the thesis that aging Americans, increasing in number, were likely to pay good money to see Europe via a cruise ship.

Story continues below advertisement

That was then. Viking, with 72 riverboats and six ocean liners, was the first major cruise company to suspend operations in March as COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on the industry, with tales of ships with coronavirus outbreaks unable to dock for fear of rampant transmission.

As revenue fell to zero and the cruise companies refunded deposits, the cash crunch arrived. Both S&P and Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the company’s debt – it has US$2.425-billion outstanding – saying it expected the ratio of borrowings to profits to top seven or eight, making it a highly leveraged company.

Moody’s says it assumes negative EBITDA -- or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- in 2020 and “some recovery in 2021 and 2022.” Moody’s said the company’s revenue was US$2.1-billion in its fiscal 2019.

In May, Viking issued US$675-million in debt at interest rates of 13 per cent. According to Refinitiv’s International Financing Review news, Viking Cruises had to put up 20 river vessels and a first priority lien on all “material” intellectual property, including trademarks and its passenger database, as collateral.

S&P noted in its May downgrade that Viking’s habit of catering to older customers possibly made it more susceptible to a slow COVID-19 recovery. “This older customer demographic might be reluctant to resume travel quickly given the heightened risks that COVID-19 poses and the greater flexibility these customers have around the timing of travel. Furthermore, customers often have to fly to points of embarkation, further elevating travel fears.”

Viking said this week it will install full-scale laboratories on each of its ocean vessels, enabling it to test all crew members and passengers daily.

The news Monday of a potential COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer sent the shares of publicly traded cruise lines soaring, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp. all zooming between 25 per cent and 40 per cent. They gave back some of those gains in Tuesday trading.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill MacKenzie, CPPIB’s head of active fundamental equities, said in a statement that the pension manager has “strong conviction that Viking’s unique global offering in the cruise industry will continue to be sought out by many guests well into the future.”

Viking, CPPIB and TPG did not announce terms of the investment. Prior to the deal, the two investors owned 23 per cent of the company’s equity, according to Moody’s.

Torstein Hagen, who founded Viking in 1997, owns the remainder. Forbes estimated in September that he fell from second to 10th place in a ranking of Norway’s wealthiest people, with his net worth declining to an estimated US$2.1-billion from US$6.28-billion, according to Norwegian financial magazine Kapital.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies