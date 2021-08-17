 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

CPPIB buys $1.2-billion stake in European ceramics company CeramTec

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is putting $1.2-billion into a European ceramics company in a deal that allows two other major Canadian pension plans to sell their stakes in the company.

CPPIB said Tuesday it will team up with private-equity firm BC Partners to buy CeramTec GmbH, a maker of ceramic products for a wide range of uses, from hip implants for dogs to “Piezo-ceramic” sensors that help your car back up safely. CPPIB will pay €800-million and get 50 per cent of the company.

The deal allows Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) to exit their investments in CeramTec. The two teamed up with BC Partners in March, 2018, to buy the company from its previous owner, European private-equity firm Cinven Ltd. for undisclosed terms. Tuesday’s transaction will see BC Partners transfer its stake from one of its funds to another.

Story continues below advertisement

CeramTec has 21 production sites, more than 3,500 employees across 11 countries, and more than 20,000 products in two business lines, medical and industrial.

In 2019, the company reported €620.4-million ($920-million) in revenue, with about 60 per cent coming from the industrial division. It reported a net loss of €339.3-million ($502-million), driven by a large impairment charge. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA was €222.7-million ($330-million).

CPPIB said that since the March, 2018, BC Partners-led purchase, CeramTec has “significantly extended its product development pipeline,” improved its operations, and accelerated its medical expansion, particularly through the acquisition of Dentalpoint, a maker of ceramic dental implants.

CPPIB said its investment will allow CeramTec to continue to expand in the medical technology field, both through new-product development and more acquisitions. In a statement, Hafiz Lalani, the Head of Europe for CPPIB’s Direct Private Equity division, called CeramTec’s business an “attractive global market,” and said company management and BC Partners bring “deep sector knowledge.”

PSP declined to comment on the transaction. Teachers was unable to immediately comment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Already a print newspaper subscriber? Get full access to globeandmail.com

Already subscribed to globeandmail.com? Log in to keep reading

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies