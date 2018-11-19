CPPIB forms $1.5-billion EU logistics partnership with GLP and QuadReal

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has committed the equivalent of $678-million to a partnership that will focus on developing modern logistics facilities in six EU countries.
One of CPPIB’s partners is GLP, a Singapore-based global operator of logistics facilities that entered the European market in December 2017, and the other is QuadReal Property Group of Vancouver.
In total, the three partners will contribute one billion euros (C$1.5-billion) including 450-million euros from CPPIB, to launch GLP Continental Europe Development Partners I.
GLP’s new partnership will have facilities in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Belgium and have two-billion euros (C$3-billion) in assets under management when fully invested.
The head of CPPIB’s European real estate investments says the new partnership is expected to grow quickly and perform well over the long term, given rising e-commerce sales and consumer demand for ever-shorter delivery times in Europe.
CPPIB had $368.3-billion of assets under management for the Canada Pension Plan as of Sept. 30, making it one of Canada’s largest institutional investors.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.