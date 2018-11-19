 Skip to main content

Report on Business CPPIB forms $1.5-billion EU logistics partnership with GLP and QuadReal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CPPIB forms $1.5-billion EU logistics partnership with GLP and QuadReal

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has committed the equivalent of $678-million to a partnership that will focus on developing modern logistics facilities in six EU countries.

One of CPPIB’s partners is GLP, a Singapore-based global operator of logistics facilities that entered the European market in December 2017, and the other is QuadReal Property Group of Vancouver.

In total, the three partners will contribute one billion euros (C$1.5-billion) including 450-million euros from CPPIB, to launch GLP Continental Europe Development Partners I.

Story continues below advertisement

GLP’s new partnership will have facilities in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Belgium and have two-billion euros (C$3-billion) in assets under management when fully invested.

The head of CPPIB’s European real estate investments says the new partnership is expected to grow quickly and perform well over the long term, given rising e-commerce sales and consumer demand for ever-shorter delivery times in Europe.

CPPIB had $368.3-billion of assets under management for the Canada Pension Plan as of Sept. 30, making it one of Canada’s largest institutional investors.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019