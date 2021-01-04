 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CPPIB invests US$200-million in Indonesian logistics project

Christine DobbyCorporate law reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A package for delivery on a conveyor belt at online retailer Lazada's warehouse in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 26, 2018.

Darren Whiteside/Reuters

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing US$200-million in a joint venture aimed at tapping into the growth of online shopping in Indonesia.

CPPIB announced the deal Monday, saying it will work with Australian logistics real estate specialist LOGOS to develop new facilities for third-party logistics operators, data centres and other industrial tenants in the Greater Jakarta area. Third-party logistics operators provide warehouses, transportation and other services to help clients fulfill e-commerce orders.

Jimmy Phua, CPPIB’s managing director and head of real estate investments for Asia, said the growth of e-commerce in Indonesia has spurred demand for “modern logistics facilities” in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the key investment themes for CPP Investments has been Asia’s growing middle class and domestic consumption,” Mr. Phua said in a statement.

Indonesia’s online commerce market was worth about US$8-billion in 2017, according to a 2018 report by McKinsey and Co. The global consulting firm projected that will surge to between US$55-billion and US$65-billion by 2022, comparing the growth trajectory with that seen in China between 2010 and 2015.

McKinsey cited growing digital adoption in the country of about 270 million people, estimating Indonesia would add about 50 million internet users between 2015 and 2020. Other trends in the country, including the high use of social media and the growing number of purchases made using mobile devices, could also support the growth of e-commerce.

“We are seeing growing demand from both multinational and domestic customers for high-quality logistics space in Indonesia, which is underpinned by the region’s economic drivers of e-commerce, manufacturing and diversification to decentralized supply chains,” said Stephen Hawkins, the managing director of LOGOS, in the statement Monday.

CPPIB and LOGOS first established a joint venture in Indonesia in 2017, when the Canadian pension manager invested US$100-million for a 48-per-cent stake in another logistics project led by LOGOS. Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada’s second-largest pension fund manager, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, took an equal stake in that project.

Ivanhoé Cambridge is also a shareholder of LOGOS, which has operations in Australia, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India and New Zealand.

The partners did not disclose the total size of the new joint venture, but Mr. Hawkins said through both ventures the company plans to “deliver up to US$1-billion of high-quality logistics facilities to this market over the coming years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies