CPPIB posts annual gains of 11.6% as it picks its spots in volatile times

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is charting its next strategic direction amid challenging investment conditions after posting net investment gains of 11.6 per cent in its 2018 fiscal year ended March 31.

CPPIB, the largest pension investment fund in the country and manager of the Canada Pension Plan’s portfolio, is preparing for an influx in new capital linked to the Canada Pension Plan expansion as its investment teams contend with fiercely competitive global markets. The fund’s net assets grew to $356.1-billion, setting a new record high, compared to $316.7-billion at the same time a year earlier.

Mark Machin, chief executive officer of CPPIB, attributed the gains to buoyant public equity markets through much of its fiscal year, with private holdings adding value as markets turned volatile in its last quarter. CPPIB reported a 10-year annualized return of 6.2 per cent after factoring in inflation.

“While strong annual results are encouraging, we maintain a long-term perspective,” said Mr. Machin in a statement. “We fully expect that one year in 10, the value of the Fund will drop by at least 12.5 per cent. The long-term investment horizon of the fund means that we are well prepared to withstand short-term market declines in order to maximize long-term returns.”

The $39.4-billion in net assets CPPIB added in 2018 was made up of $36.7-billion in net income after factoring in fund costs, and $2.7-billion in contributions. CPPIB also mapped out the expenses needed to earn that net income saying it spent $3.2-billion on operations, management fees and performance fees in fiscal 2018. That compares to $2.8-billion for the previous year.

In CPPIB’s annual report, Mr. Machin delved into the challenges of putting the fund’s capital to work in an investment climate of public market volatility, low yields on income-oriented investments and fierce competition for pricey private market assets – all chased by more large institutional investors.

“While recent increased volatility has dampened values a little, assets of most every type remain expensive from a historical perspective,” he wrote in the report. “This not only makes it hard to pick our spots; it elevates the risk of a correlated decline in prices in both public and private markets. In fact, it is generally expected that as the economic cycle in the U.S. in particular – and to some extent in the rest of the world – becomes more mature, then most financial assets are likely to generally underperform.”

For CPPIB, all this means expected lower returns in many assets over the next few years, and more work trying to carve out where it’s most likely to be able to grow investments over the long term. The fund performed 275 global transactions in fiscal 2018, up from 182 in 2017. The fund said 60 of these transactions were valued at more than $300-million each.

CPPIB’s board of directors also recently endorsed CPPIB’s newly developed 2025 strategic direction, which updates the fund’s 2020 plan. Board chairperson Heather Munroe-Blum said this new approach looks at, among other things, “the growing significance of emerging markets to the world economy, and the need to leverage the power of technology and data to position the organization to better drive investment decisions and operational excellence.”

One goal set for 2025 is that the fund will invest up to a third of its assets in emerging markets, with the expectation that these places will account for 47 per cent of global GDP. This would about double the $56.1-billion, or 15.8 per cent of the fund’s total assets, allocated to emerging markets right now – much of that in China.

CPPIB also expects to spend money to improve its technology and data capabilities that it says will lead to better investment decisions, among other things.

The report also cast a spotlight on the upcoming increases the CPP contributions, which begin on January 1, 2019. Over time, these contributions will support a steady increase in the benefit amount working Canadians will get in their retirement years.

“Clearly, CPP enhancement is an inflection point for CPPIB. As such, it creates a natural moment for our board, so deeply engaged in oversight, to bolster its own focus on risk management,” Dr. Munroe-Blum said in the fund’s annual report. She added that cybersecurity and climate change are threats that have received board attention.