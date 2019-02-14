 Skip to main content

Report on Business CPPIB reports quarterly return of 1.1 per cent despite December downturn

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CPPIB reports quarterly return of 1.1 per cent despite December downturn

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it was able to overcome a general downturn on stock markets near the end of 2018 to record a 1.1 per cent return in its third quarter.

The investment manager for the Canada Pension Plan said its CPP Fund had $368.5 billion of assets at Dec. 31 – up $200 million from the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The increase was after $3.8 billion in net cash outflows to the CPP during the quarter, which offset most of the $4 billion of net income achieved by CPPIB through its investment activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief executive Mark Machin says that broad declines in global stock markets created a challenging investment environment during the quarter, especially in December

But Machin added that CPPIB benefited from its diversified investment portfolio and the positive impact of a decline in the Canadian dollar compared with other major currencies, which increased the relative value of its foreign investments.

CPPIB’s annualized net real rate of return over 10 years – which adjusts for inflation – was 8.2 per cent.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter