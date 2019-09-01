 Skip to main content

Report on Business Politics make Britain a riskier place to invest, CPPIB says

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Politics make Britain a riskier place to invest, CPPIB says

David Milstead Institutional Investment Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Leaders of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are growing increasingly vocal about the risks to Britain’s investment climate as the political fallout from Brexit continues.

CPPIB, which manages the investments for the Canada Pension Plan, has billions of dollars invested in Britain across a wide range of asset classes. More narrowly, CPPIB’s role as a major global investor in infrastructure may put it in the crosshairs of a government led by the Labour Party and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, if it were to prevail in a future election.

Mr. Corbyn’s party has promised widespread nationalizations of many privately owned utilities, such as water-distribution companies, reversing the great privatization movement of four decades ago. “We have to do what [Margaret] Thatcher did in reverse,” Jon Lansman, founder of the Corbyn support group Momentum, told the Financial Times.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2006, CPPIB and its partners have owned the parent of Anglian Water, a company that serves millions of customers in the east of England. CPPIB put just over $1-billion into the investment at the time.

Mr. Corbyn’s platform, however, suggests Anglian would return to government ownership with CPPIB and its partners paid, at best, less than market value.

Alain Carrier, CPPIB’s London-based senior managing director and head of international investing, has spoken out about CPPIB’s concern in recent interviews. He told the Sunday Times he was “very cautious” about new investments in Britain.

“A number of things the U.K. was known for – stable regulatory environment, stable political environment, transparency – one may wonder whether these are weaker or under threat at this point,” he told the newspaper in an interview published Sunday. “The U.K. has benefited tremendously from its reputation as a stable jurisdiction.”

The paper said Mr. Carrier said Britain was “not uninvestable,” but that “valuations have to be looked at very carefully."

CPPIB has moved its equity stake in Anglian to Hong Kong, which has a treaty with Britain limiting asset expropriation, CPPIB confirmed to The Globe and Mail on Sunday.

All told, about 5.6 per cent of CPPIB’s $400-billion global portfolio is invested in Britain, including stocks, bonds, private companies, real estate and infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

“In looking after the best interests of contributors and beneficiaries, it isn’t off place to politely remind local policy makers where we invest that not all capital is the same,” CPPIB spokesman Michel Leduc said Sunday via e-mail. “Some capital, from pension funds, is defined as ‘patient, productive and engaged.’ It isn’t hot money, it helps build socially important things like infrastructure and we act like owners. ... If policy-makers make things unattractive, then they lose that special type of capital."

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter