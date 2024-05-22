CPPIB says its fund earned net return of 8% in latest fiscal year

Open this photo in gallery: John Graham, chief executive at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, speaks in Ottawa, on Oct. 14, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its fund earned a net return of 8.0 per cent for its latest fiscal year.

It says the result for the year ended March 31 was helped by strong public equity market performance, gains in its private equity portfolio, as well as investments in credit, infrastructure and energy.

CPP Investments says the gains were offset in part by overall weaker performance of emerging markets compared with developed markets and lower performance of its real estate assets.

The fund fell short of its benchmark reference portfolios which posted a return of 19.9 per cent for the year, helped by the strength of the U.S. stock market, led by technology stocks.

CPP Investments says its net assets totalled $632.3-billion on March 31, up from $570.0-billion a year earlier.

The increase in net assets included $46.4-billion in net income and $15.9-billion in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan.