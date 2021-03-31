 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CPPIB sells GlobalLogic stake to Hitachi for US$3.8-billion

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has sold its stake in GlobalLogic Inc., a U.S. digital-engineering company, for what appears to be a gigantic gain on the investment.

Hitachi Ltd. said on Wednesday it will pay US$8.5-billion for the company, including CPPIB’s 45-per-cent stake worth US$3.8-billion.

CPPIB bought that piece of the company in 2017 from private-equity firm Apax Partners. Just over a year later, in May 2018, Apax sold its GlobalLogic holding, equal in size to CPPIB’s, to Partners Group AG in a deal that valued the entire company at US$2-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

CPPIB did not disclose its purchase price, but Indian trade publication VCCircle said at the time the 2017 transaction where CPPIB bought in valued GlobalLogic at US$1.5-billion, which would make CPPIB’s initial investment worth about US$720-million.

San Jose, Calif.-based GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, with significant operations in India. The company operates design studios and software product engineering centers.

Hitachi said GlobalLogic has what it calls “chip-to-cloud” software product engineering technology. It has more than 400 customers across multiple industries from communications and financial services to health care and media.

Hitachi cites Zinnov, a research and advisory company specializing in engineering and digital transformation, in saying the potential market for digital engineering will grow to US$1.1-trillion by 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 19 per cent.

The sales price is rich: Hitachi said it will pay more than 37 times the company’s estimated 2021 EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and other expenses.

In the fiscal year completed in March 2020, GlobalLogic reported US$771.1-million in sales, with adjusted EBITDA of $179.5-million and adjusted operating income of $63.4-million. Sales and EBITA increased by roughly 20 per cent from the prior year, while operating income doubled.

Hitachi said GlobalLogic’s revenues are expected to reach approximately US$1.2-billion this year, with adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 20 per cent. The company said it aims for GlobalLogic to hit US$1-billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2028.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, when Apax sold its stake, GlobalLogic had US$500-million in annual revenue.

In a statement, Hafiz Lalani, head of Europe for CPPIB’s direct private equity group, said the pension fund has owned GlobalLogic over “a period of rapid growth where digital transformation and next-generation technologies have become critical to the future of almost every sector of the global economy ... In that time, GlobalLogic performed very well and generated exceptional investment returns, including during the COVID-19 pandemic when the need for digital transformation only accelerated.”

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies