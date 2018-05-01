CPPIB supports Crescent Point board nominees in proxy fight

The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board is backing the board of directors put forth by management at struggling Crescent Point Energy Corp., the third declaration in the past 12 days in a proxy fight over the direction of Saskatchewan’s largest oil producer.

On Tuesday morning, CPPIB said on its website it was in favour of the 10 directors supported by Crescent Point management. The slate of directors includes long-time Crescent Point CEO Scott Saxberg.

Crescent Point hosts its annual general meeting on Friday in Calgary at 10 a.m. MT at the Hyatt Regency Hotel downtown. Dissident investor Cation Capital Inc., run by former investment banker Sandy Edmonstone, has put forth four of its own directors, including Mr. Edmonstone. Cation, which owns 0.3 per cent of Crescent Point, argues that the oil producer has underperformed and wants to dissect the company’s costs, operations and executive pay.

On April 20, Cation’s move received some support from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., an influential proxy advisory firm. ISS backed two of the directors put forth by Cation. Mr. Edmonstone did not receive ISS backing. The proxy firm said “the dissident has made a reasonably compelling case for some change to the incumbent board.”

A week ago, Glass Lewis & Co. LLC, another prominent proxy advisory firm, said Crescent Point shareholders should vote for all of management’s board nominees. Glass Lewis said Cation’s plan was “decidedly vague and bereft of any meaningful substance.”

Crescent Point stock has floundered for years, during the oil crash and thereafter. Since a high in late spring 2014, Crescent Point stock has lost about three-quarters of its value.

The stock has climbed during the proxy fight, but it is still down about 15 per cent in the past year. Over the same span, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index has ticked up about 1 per cent.

On Tuesday, Crescent Point shares traded at $11.16 at about 12:10 p.m. ET, down 9 cents. The company’s market capitalization is about $6-billion.