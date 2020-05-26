CPPIB weathers coronavirus downturn with modest investment loss

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board managed to stay in the black for its just-completed fiscal year, despite a final quarter that shaved more than $10-billion from the pension’s assets.
Aided by a weak Canadian dollar, CPPIB reported a return of 3.1 per cent for the 12 months ended March 31, closing its books with $409.6-billion in assets. That’s down from $420-billion at the end of 2019, but above the $392-billion at the start of the fiscal year.
CPPIB’s investment portfolio lost 3.7 per cent in the March quarter. That represents minimal damage in the market meltdown from COVID-19 as many pension plans saw assets fall anywhere from 7 per cent to 10 per cent in the first three months of 2020, according to studies from RBC Investor & Treasury Services and Morneau Shepell.
“While no one was completely immune from COVID-19, I hope this gives some comfort our strategy continues to work,” CEO Mark Machin said in an interview Tuesday. “Despite one-in-a-100-year volatility and a strong selloff in the [March] quarter, we think this is diversification paying off.”
CPPIB’s reported investment returns are net of expenses. CPPIB says that its benchmark – a “reference portfolio” of 85 per cent global stocks and 15 per cent government bonds – fell 3.1 per cent over the 12 months, including a decline of 4.8 per cent in global equities from April 1, 2019 to the end of this March.
CPPIB compares the post-expense dollars added to the portfolio to what that “passive” reference portfolio would have returned. By this measure, the $12.1-billion added to the fund, versus the $11.4-billion loss in the reference portfolio, creates a “dollar-value added” gain of $23.1-billion - and allows Mr. Machin to argue that the year just completed was the best in CPPIB’s history of active management.
Nearly 90 per cent of CPPIB’s investments are outside Canada, and the fund was aided by a loonie that declined 5.4 per cent over the course of the fiscal year. Since CPPIB reports its assets in the Canadian dollar, a 1 per cent decline in the loonie adds roughly 1 per cent to its Canadian-dollar-denominated returns. CPPIB says the overall currency benefit in the fiscal year was $14-billion.
That currency effect helped the plan post a 1.6-per-cent gain in non-Canadian equities, which closed the year at $70.5-billion, about 17 per cent of CPPIB’s assets. (The category doesn’t include stocks in emerging markets, which fell 9.1 per cent on the year.)
CPPIB posted single-digit returns in a number of its classes of private assets. Its non-Canadian private equity investments rose 6.0 per cent to close the year at $86.4-billion, and emerging market private equity rose 8.0 per cent to close at $13.4-billion. The emerging-market private equity portfolio outpaced emerging-market stocks by 17 percentage points.
CPPIB said its real estate portfolio gained 5.1 per cent on the year, closing at $46.5-billion. Infrastructure investments fell 1 per cent to close at $35.1-billion.
These investments – private equity, real estate and infrastructure - don’t trade on exchanges and require more estimates to value. That leads skeptics to question whether the institutional holders who own them are rigorous enough in recording market declines.
Mr. Machin insists CPPIB is using a rigorous valuation process that allows its internal risk-management team the final say over the numbers, as opposed to the investment department managers, uses external advisers and appraisers, and has increased the scrutiny of its numbers by its external auditors at Deloitte LLP.
CPPIB’s energy and resources assets posted the single worst return of any asset group, a freefall of 23.4 per cent over the course of the year, to end at $7.3-billion in assets
The fund reported 10-year and five-year annualized returns of 9.9 per cent and 7.7 per cent after expenses. Over 10 years, CPPIB says its “dollar-value added” figure is $56.9-billion.
