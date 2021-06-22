CPPIB’s global head of private equity investing departs

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s global head of private equity is leaving for a local, albeit smaller, rival, creating an opening for one of the most prominent private equity positions in the world.
Shane Feeney is departing CPPIB for Toronto-based Northleaf Capital Partners, where he is taking on the role of global head of secondaries.
At CPPIB, Mr. Fenney was responsible for the entire private equity operation, which included everything from direct private equity investing to secondaries.
Secondary investments are a subset of private equity, and they effectively allow for large investors to enter or exit their private equity commitments. For many years, private equity investments were expected to be held for five to seven years, and then an exit would be achieved by either taking a company public, or selling it. Gains or losses on investments in private equity funds, meanwhile, couldn’t be realized until the entire fund was wound down.
Lately, there has been a push toward secondary deals that allow large investors to enter or exit their private investments much sooner, effectively by trading them amongst each other. Late last year private equity giant Brookfield Asset Management announced a major push into secondary markets for infrastructure and private equity deals.
Northleaf currently has US$16-billion worth of capital commitments for private equity, private credit and infrastructure deals, and it. At CPPIB, Mr. Feeney’s private equity group managed $125-billion.
His departure marks another leadership change at the Canadian pension fund since John Graham took over as chief executive officer in February. In March, the fund restructured its largest group by assets, Total Fund Management, and also parted ways with a number of managing directors, including the head of its macro strategies group and the head of financial institutions for direct private equity.
Mr. Graham, the new CEO, previously ran private credit investments for the pension fund, and he took over from Mark Machin, who resigned when the fund manager learned he received a COVID-19 vaccination in early February in the United Arab Emirates.
On Monday, Singapore-based Serendipity Capital announced that Mr. Machin was joining its board as a non-executive director.
