CPPIB’s net assets rise to $476-billion at end of third quarter

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board CEO Mark Machin waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Finance on Parliament Hill on Nov. 1, 2016.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Thursday it ended the third quarter with net assets of $475.7 billion, compared with $456.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $23.00 billion, from $14.55 billion a year ago.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, has diversified to become one of the world’s biggest investors in infrastructure, real estate and private equity to reduce its reliance on volatile global stock markets and low-yielding government bonds.

Investment in private equities stood at 25.1 per cent of the total in the quarter, up from 24.9 per cent a year ago. Spending on public equities was up to 31.3 per cent from 30.7 per cent a year ago.

Spending on government bonds rose to 21.5 per cent of the total, the statement said.

Last month, Brazilian sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA said CPPIB had delivered a non-binding offer to buy stake in the company. No more details on the potential deal were disclosed.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

