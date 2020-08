CRA launches updated CEWS calculator ahead of applications opening Monday

The federal government has launched an updated calculator to help employers estimate what help they may receive from the next phase of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

The calculator opened today on the CEWS website ahead of the opening of applications next Monday.

Employers enter information about their business situation to get an estimate of the subsidy they can expect to receive as they struggle to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Revenue Agency says knowing the amount will help companies to make informed decisions about retaining or rehiring workers. A series of information sessions will be held in the coming weeks.

Enhancements to the program include expanding eligibility criteria, introducing a sliding revenue-decline test to determine the subsidy amount and a top-up subsidy for the most affected employers.

Employers can expect to receive their payment within three to five business days after applying if they are registered with direct deposit on their payroll account.

