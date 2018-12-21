Crazy expensive British rail projects show that taxpayers are getting hosed once again

Open this photo in gallery An employee poses looking up an escalator that is under construction, on the platform level of the new Crossrail section of Farringdon Station in London on Feb. 21, 2017. JUSTIN TALLIS

Megaprojects have a life of their own. Everyone knows they will go over budget, perhaps wildly so, yet governments keep pumping money into them as if they were too expensive to fail. They’re the scandals that keep on giving, to the delight of journalists, opposition parties and lavishly paid consultants, but to the distress of taxpayers.

More gruesome evidence of this emerged in recent weeks as details about the shambolic state of two of the top rail projects in Europe, both in Britain, came to light. Each has gone way over budget, with years added to their completion dates. Heads are rolling even if the trains are not, but sacked executives don’t bring down costs, especially when those executives hit the road with a caboose full of loot – every bad deed gets rewarded.

The projects are London’s Crossrail and the national high-speed rail link known as HS2.

Crossrail was approved in 2008. It is a snaking, 118-kilometre east-west line whose main feature is 21 km of tunnels and new stations below London itself. When the project is done, passengers will be able to travel quickly from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf and beyond, into the distant suburbs and nearby counties. (The trains are being built by Canada’s Bombardier).

The original estimated cost was £14.8-billion ($25.4-billion). Today, the price is put at £16.8-billion and various reports and leaks suggest it could go much higher, which seems inevitable as incidents of mismanagement are exposed and costly glitches, such as the 2017 electrical explosion at the Pudding Mill Lane station, are repaired. Crossrail, now dubbed the Elizabeth line, was supposed to open this month. The ribbon-cutting date is now unknown, although 2020 seems likely, assuming the emergency capital injections keep coming.

HS2 is turning into a national catastrophe. Britain’s train network lacks the high-speed trains that make travel in France, Italy and Germany so enjoyable and efficient. HS2 was to haul Britain into the modern world with a fast link between London and Birmingham and, in the second phase, onto Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds in the North of England.

About everything that could go wrong has gone wrong and the first steel rails haven’t even been attached to the ground. Among the mess-ups was the estimate to purchase land along the route. According to a recent National Audit report, the land price has tripled from the £1.1-billion dangled before the high-speed rail believers in 2011. The first HS2 budget was set at £34-billion. The budget is now £56-billion and even that might prove a bargain. In October, Esther McVey, who was then the work and pensions secretary, said the final bill could come to a jaw-dropping £100-billion, which is more than the gross domestic product of Ukraine.

Sir Terry Morgan has resigned as chairman as both Crossrail and HS2. Only last summer, he was being lauded as rail’s wonder boy, the man who would renew Britain’s crumbling rail system.

Britain, of course, does not have a monopoly on botched projects that end up costing more than a fleet of gold-plated aircraft carriers. The price of Berlin’s new airport, now an embarrassing nine years behind schedule, has gone from €2-billion ($3.1-billion) to more than €7-billion. The cost of the Stuttgart railway station has doubled to €9-billion. Epic cost overruns were supposed to be the province of the sloppy and corrupt Southern European countries. Britain and Germany have shown that they, too, can blow it big time.

What is most extraordinary about these budget-busting projects – from Olympic Games and airports to railways and hospitals – is that their pattern almost never varies. A megaproject is dreamed up, say of the rail variety, and sold as an instrument of national pride that will improve productivity, please users, reduce carbon emissions (through electrification), unclog roads and renew urban centres. What’s not to like?

Having sold the concept, government procurement and transport officials, most of whom have little hard training in budget analysis, put out bid tenders, typically to politically connected contractors. The contractors naturally produce figures and time lines that are designed to please, not trigger spasms of alarm among taxpayers. There is little debate about whether the sticker price is realistic or whether the money could be put to better use on education, health care, defence or job retraining. (In HS2’s case, the fundamental question – why does a small country like Britain need high-speed rail when merely “fast” trains could do the job – was never thoroughly discussed).

Opposition muted, the contracts are duly awarded and, as the work stumbles ahead, the costs swell again and again. But the contractors and politicians know that the project, once started, is almost impossible to stop. So the money keeps flowing in. The politicians who backed the project in the first place don’t really care about the overruns since they know they won’t be around in a few years; the bills become the next government’s problem.

Will governments ever learn? The Economist magazine, citing a McKinsey report, recently noted that overruns on megaprojects are the norm – 98 per cent of them worth more than US$1-billion are late or over budget, and the average delay is two years. The average cost inflation is 80 per cent.

Yet, almost none of these projects get cancelled. A few executives are walked out the door as a blood offering to the masses. The masses then see their taxes pay for the fantasyland projects. Why this is allowed to happen again and again is a mystery.