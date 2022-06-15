Canadian home prices and sales dropped in May in a second straight month of declines, as a sharp jump in borrowing costs rattles the market and makes it harder for homebuyers to get a mortgage.

The national home price index, which adjusts for pricing volatility, fell 0.8 per cent to $822,900 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, or CREA, with more sizable price declines in what had been some of the country’s hottest markets -- southern Ontario and Chilliwack B.C.

The number of home resales dropped by 8.6 per cent from April to May on a seasonally adjusted basis, bringing the level of activity back in line with pre-pandemic times, CREA said. Last month’s sales were down in three-quarters of the country, with the greatest declines in the major cities, including Toronto.

CREA said it had predicted that the housing market would eventually slow when interest rates started to rise, but it did not expect interest rates and mortgage costs to rise so quickly.

“What is surprising is how fast we got here,” Shaun Cathcart, the association’s senior economist, said in a press release. “That cooling off of sales and prices seems to have mostly played out over the last two months,” he said.

The interest rate on a five-year fixed mortgage reached 4.41 per cent last week, according to data from the Bank of Canada. That compares to 2.99 per cent in early March and 2.21 per cent a year ago. Borrowing costs will continue to rise as the central bank continues to hike interest rates to stop runaway inflation.

Samantha Brookes, chief executive officer of brokerage firm Mortgages of Canada, said borrowers are shocked when they see fixed-rate mortgages above 4 per cent and are asking about their options. “They’re like ‘well I have a 1.75 per cent right now.’ I’m like, ‘well you’re going to have a 4.19 per cent soon,’” she said.

Robert Kavcic, senior economist with Bank of Montreal, said this new interest-rate reality is starting to fully sink in with borrowers. “A correction in Canadian housing is well underway across a number of markets, and a long, cold summer likely lies ahead,” he said in a research note.

That correction is taking place in the Ontario suburbs and less populated cities that saw some of the biggest gains over the first two years of the pandemic. Cambridge’s home price index was down 4.6 per cent from April to May. Guelph and London were down more than 3 per cent. Brantford and Kitchener Waterloo lost more than 2 per cent. In B.C., Chilliwack was down by 3 per cent.

Over the past three months, Cambridge’s home price index has fallen 13.5 per cent, while London and the Toronto suburb of Oakville-Milton are down just over 9 per cent.

Ms. Brookes said some homeowners who bought during the peak in January and February are contemplating selling. “They can’t afford it. So, they’re thinking that they need to sell, but they may take a loss,” she said.

