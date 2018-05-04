Crescent Point fends off approach from activist Cation





Crescent Point Energy Corp. has fended off an approach from activist Cation Capital.

Crecent Point’s full slate of 10 directors was elected Friday at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders.

Story continues below advertisement

Cation, led by former investment banker Sandy Edmonstone, had put forward a slate of four directors. It had criticized Crescent Point for lavish executive compensation and underperformance of the shares. The exact results were not immediately available. More to come...