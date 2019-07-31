 Skip to main content

Report on Business Croatia’s state aid of Krk LNG terminal gets EU antitrust approval

Croatia’s state aid of Krk LNG terminal gets EU antitrust approval

BRUSSELS
Reuters
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks on July 18, 2019 at the European Commission in Brussels.

FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP/Getty Images

European Union antitrust regulators approved Croatia’s plans to support construction and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Krk Island on Wednesday, saying it would help diversify from reliance on Russia for energy imports.

“The new LNG terminal in Croatia will increase the security of energy supply and enhance competition,” Europe’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“We have approved the support measures to be granted by Croatia because they are limited to what is necessary to make the project happen and in line with our state aid rules.”

Croatia decided in January to co-finance the terminal at the town of Omisalj with 100 million euros ($112.95 million). The EU is also providing 101.4 million euros for the project that aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas imports.

