Canada’s telecom regulator has approved Rogers Communications Inc.’s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.’s broadcasting services with some conditions attached.

The conditions set out by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission include that Rogers must pay $27.2-million in tangible benefits, with 80 per cent going toward the Canada Media Fund, the Independent Local News Fund and other specified funds.

The decision also states that Rogers must air 48 prime time local news specials each year and must report to the CRTC on its progress regarding the company’s commitments to increase the number of journalists it employs and create an Indigenous news team.

John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, an Ottawa-based consumer advocacy group, called the decision disappointing.

“Shaw customers should get set for higher TV and internet prices, and a ‘forced march’ to Rogers’ Ignite TV platform,” Mr. Lawford said in a statement.

Shaw’s broadcasting distribution business includes a satellite TV service called Shaw Direct, and cable television services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. More than two million Canadians subscribe to Shaw cable and satellite TV.

BCE Inc., which owns Bell Canada, and Telus Corp. had asked the CRTC to reject Rogers’s application, arguing that the combined entity’s greater scale in the broadcasting distribution market would give it too much control over the availability of programming. (Broadcasting distribution refers to the delivery of television channels through cable, satellite or internet protocol networks).

The CRTC is one of three federal bodies whose approval is required for Rogers’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw to proceed. The Competition Bureau is reviewing whether the merger is likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition, while the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) is examining the transfer of spectrum – licences to the airwaves used to transmit wireless services – from Shaw to Rogers.

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said earlier this month that he won’t allow Rogers to acquire all of Shaw’s wireless licences because doing so would go against Ottawa’s desire to preserve competition in the wireless sector. Shortly after, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said the wireless giant will work with regulators on a solution that preserves Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, Shaw’s Freedom Mobile.

Rogers has said it expects the deal to close by the end of June.

