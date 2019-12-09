 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CRTC calls on telecoms to adopt new tool to tackle ‘spoofed’ phone scams

Alexandra Posadzki
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s telecom regulator is introducing a new measure to combat the rise of telephone scams involving phone numbers that are “spoofed” to look like government agencies and other legitimate callers.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced Monday that it’s asking telecom service providers to introduce new technology that aims to tackle caller ID spoofing by Sept. 30.

The technology, known by its acronym “STIR/SHAKEN,” will allow carriers to verify the caller ID information for Internet Protocol-based voice calls and inform the customer receiving the call whether the caller’s identity can be trusted.

Story continues below advertisement

The CRTC says the technology will reduce the frequency and the impact of caller ID spoofing, which has been used in a number of scams that have bilked money from Canadians.

CRTC chairman Ian Scott called nuisance calls a “major irritant" for Canadians.

“We are committed to addressing this issue and are working with the industry and our partners to better protect consumers," Mr. Scott said in a statement. "The new STIR/SHAKEN framework will enable Canadians to know, before they answer the phone, whether a call is legitimate or whether it should be treated with suspicion.”

The framework is one of several initiatives in the works to combat fraudulent phone calls. The CRTC is also working with the industry to develop a trace-back program that would identify where a nuisance call is coming from.

The regulator is also requiring telecom providers to implement universal call-blocking software to ban calls from so-called “malformed numbers” by Dec. 19. That includes calls from numbers that can’t be dialed, such as 00 000-0000 or 111 111-111, or those that exceed 15 digits.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies