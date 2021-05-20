 Skip to main content
CRTC chair says it’s hard to sustain low wireless, internet prices in long term

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

A person navigates to the online social-media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cell phone in Ottawa, on May 17, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

CRTC chairman Ian Scott says most Canadians agree they should pay less for their wireless and internet services.

But the head of Canada’s federal telecommunications regulator says there’s no way to get prices down quickly and keep them low.

Scott says wireless and internet prices would go down in the short term if service providers just paid to use other company’s networks.

But he says that business model is unprofitable in the longer term, with prices eventually going back up after resellers chasing ever-lower prices don’t survive.

Scott says Canada’s policy prefers to have sustainable competition among wireless and internet companies with their own networks.

He made the comments during a live virtual interview that was videocast by the Canadian Club of Toronto.

