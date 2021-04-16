 Skip to main content
CRTC decision on wireless networks not expected to shift competition landscape

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
A wireless communications tower outside the One Mount Pleasant Road offices of Rogers Communications in Toronto.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

A decision by Canada’s telecom regulator to force the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to open up their networks to eligible regional competitors is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on competition in the industry, according to analysts and consumer advocates.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced Thursday that it will require the large wireless carriers to sell network access temporarily to regional carriers in the areas where those players own licenses to spectrum, airwaves used to transmit wireless signals. The regional players will have seven years to build out their own wireless networks in those areas and transition their customers onto them.

The decision, which came after nine days of public hearings and a lengthy review, aims to strike a balance between stoking competition and encouraging investment in network expansion, the regulator said.

Story continues below advertisement

Industry analysts called the policy neutral because it does not open up national wireless networks to competitors without their own infrastructure, known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs. Some smaller telecoms, such as internet providers TekSavvy Solutions Inc. and Distributel Communications Ltd., were seeking network access for competitors with no wireless infrastructure, while the big telecoms had opposed any form of mandated access, arguing that it would discourage network investments and slow the rollout of 5G.

“The ruling effectively keeps out truly disruptive players and preserves facilities-based competition in Canada,” Bank of Montreal analyst Tim Casey said in a note to clients.

Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Jeff Fan wrote that he does not expect a “material change to the competitive landscape” as a result of the decision.

Laura Tribe, executive director of OpenMedia, an organization advocating for widespread inexpensive internet access, said the criteria is too narrow to allow smaller, regional players to become national MVNOs. (The regional competitors can only access the national carriers’ networks where they own spectrum licenses.)

“I don’t think this is going to change anything,” Ms. Tribe said. “It’s going to have a very limited impact ... I don’t think we’re going to see any dramatic shift in prices, service offerings or number of providers.”

