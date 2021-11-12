Advocacy groups and rival telecoms BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. had requested the public hearing be postponed in light of the boardroom and family drama that has engulfed Rogers in recent weeks.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s telecom regulator has denied requests to delay an upcoming hearing on Rogers Communications Inc.’s RCI-B-T $26-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.

Advocacy groups and rival telecoms BCE Inc. BCE-T and Telus Corp. T-T had requested the public hearing be postponed in light of the boardroom and family drama that has engulfed Rogers in recent weeks. Uncertainty over who sits on the company’s board was resolved earlier this month when a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that a move by Edward Rogers to reconstitute the company’s board without holding a shareholder meeting is legally valid.

Rogers’s acquisition of Shaw requires approval by three federal agencies, including the the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The CRTC is reviewing whether Rogers should be permitted to acquire Shaw’s broadcasting distribution business, which includes a satellite TV service called Shaw Direct, and cable networks in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Ontario.

The hearing will proceed on Nov. 22 as planned, the regulator said in a letter Friday.

The power struggle at the company erupted after Mr. Rogers attempted to replace CEO Joe Natale with then-chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri. The move met resistance from the company’s independent directors and from Mr. Rogers’s mother, Loretta Rogers, and his sisters Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon.

