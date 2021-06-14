 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

CRTC extends deadlines for updated 9-1-1 service in Canada

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

Open this photo in gallery

Derek Moore, a Lethbridge 9-1-1 master emergency communications officer, works at his station in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 12, 2021. Canada's current 9-1-1 network is based on 1970s technology.

Ian Martens/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s telecom regulator has extended deadlines for the implementation of next-generation 9-1-1 technology, giving companies more time to undertake the biggest overhaul of Canada’s emergency communications systems in decades.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) last year suspended the 2023 deadline to decommission the old 9-1-1 system because of the COVID-19 pandemic and launched a review to come up with new timelines. On Monday, it announced a new March 4, 2025, deadline for the existing network to be decommissioned, as well as several other milestones for the project.

Replacing the current network, which is based on 1970s technology, with an internet-protocol-based system is an ambitious, multiyear project that will be done in stages. The new system, referred to as next-generation 9-1-1, will make it easier for emergency crews to locate callers. Eventually, it will enable communication through text messages, photos and videos, arming first responders with critical information as they head into emergencies such as fires or violent confrontations.

But the project, which has dragged on for years, faces numerous hurdles, including the challenge of co-ordinating with more than 300 public safety answering points (PSAPs) – government-run centres that handle 9-1-1 calls – of varying sizes. While some PSAPs have already lined up funding for the transition, others – particularly smaller ones – still need to secure financing from their municipalities, or from the provincial or federal governments.

In a written submission to the CRTC last fall, the PSAPs said it would be unrealistic for the current system to be decommissioned before June 30, 2025. “The commission’s recent suspension of milestones has created great uncertainty and caused many public safety agencies, governments and PSAPs to slow down or delay work and decisions related to next-generation 9-1-1, pending the re-establishment of firm national milestones,” they wrote.

Canada’s transition to next-generation 9-1-1 is part of a global shift to modernize emergency communications. In the United States, the transition has been fragmented and left up to individual states, leading to different levels of service across the country. Canada is trying to co-ordinate the rollout across the whole country, an approach that is expected to yield more consistent results.

The commission is giving Bell Canada , Sasktel and Telus Corp. , the three telecoms building the new network that the PSAPs will plug into, until March 1, 2022, to get it up and running.

“The commission considered input from public safety professionals, industry experts and other stakeholders in determining the new deadlines, which are essential for a co-ordinated national rollout,” Holly Barkwell, the Canadian regional director for the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), an international organization focused on 9-1-1 policy and technology, said in an e-mail.

Northwestel Inc., a Bell Canada-owned telecom that serves Northern Canada, has requested to be exempted from the timelines owing to the challenges of implementing the system in the North, where some regions have only what’s known as basic 9-1-1 service. (Basic 9-1-1 service doesn’t transmit location information from callers using mobile phones.)

In its decision Monday, the CRTC said Northwestel has until June 22, 2021, to tell the commission whether it plans to meet the new deadlines or file an updated transition plan for approval by the commission.

