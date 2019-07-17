CRTC investigating Canadian wireless carriers’ mobile-phone financing practices

Canada’s telecom regulator is investigating recent moves by wireless carriers to offer financing options on smartphones.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission sent a letter to wireless companies Tuesday, setting a two-week timeline for answers to a range of questions on the new pricing trend.
The inquiry comes one week after Rogers Communications Inc. said it will allow customers to get pricey new smartphones for $0 down and pay the devices off over a period of three years, rather than two.
Rogers says the financing plan is separate from the cost of wireless service, but if customers decide to leave the carrier and sign up for service with a competitor, they must pay off the remaining balance on the financing contract.
This option appears to test the limits of the wireless code, a mandatory code of conduct the CRTC introduced in 2013. Under those rules, cellphone carriers that offer an upfront subsidy on a device must recover that cost in equal payments over 24 months and cannot charge a cancellation fee after that, effectively capping contract lengths at two years.
“Commission staff is aware of a recent practice whereby some wireless service providers are now offering device financing plans to customers separate from the provision of wireless services,” the CRTC said in the letter, adding it is “seeking information to better understand these device-financing plans and how they are offered to customers.”
The letter included about two dozen detailed questions. The CRTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what steps it could possibly take after the companies respond.
Telus Corp. also introduced $0-down smartphone financing options earlier this month, but limited the device repayment plans to two years.
