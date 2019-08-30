 Skip to main content

Report on Business CRTC launches review of cellphone financing to probe fees by telecoms

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

CRTC launches review of cellphone financing to probe fees by telecoms

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s telecom watchdog has launched a review of new cellphone financing plans to ensure they comply with an industry code of conduct.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says it is reviewing device financing plans to see if when customers cancel their phone plans they are forced to pay a penalty or fee for any remaining balance on their device.

Earlier this month, the CRTC asked wireless companies to stop offering device financing plans that last more than two years until the watchdog finishes a planned review of the practice.

Story continues below advertisement

The CRTC says it is seeking views on the matter by Oct. 15.

If it finds some of these plans do not comply with its wireless code it may prohibit such plans.

The CRTC revised the code in 2017 in an effort to help Canadians better understand their cellular contracts, prevent bill shock and switch service providers with ease.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter