Canada’s telecommunications regulator says it is launching a review of the rates that small internet service providers must pay to operate through the networks of incumbents, and is lowering some of those rates immediately by 10 per cent.

“The CRTC recognizes its current approach is not meeting its objective of encouraging more competition in the Internet services market,” the regulator said in a release.

The wholesale framework supports competition by enabling competitors to access the telecommunications facilities and network from incumbent carriers, and then offer their own services, often at a discounted rate.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission also said it would examine whether large telephone and cable companies should be required to provide competitors with easier access to the fibre-to-the-home networks, which would allow them to offer higher speeds. In the release, the CRTC said it considered this access to be “essential to support competition.’

Currently, independent internet service providers are able to negotiate access to those networks, but say the prices are too high to allow them to be competitive.

In 2019, the CRTC slashed the prices that telecom and cable companies could charge small internet service providers to access their networks. This decision prompted regulatory challenges, with incumbents arguing the lower rates could curb investments in network infrastructure.

After a lengthy review, in 2021 the CRTC reversed that decision, saying it had found errors in its original calculations. It reverted to 2016 rates sparking outrage among small providers. ISPs have attributed the recent spate of acquisitions by incumbents to these rates.